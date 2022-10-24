Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BioCorRx Inc., and Brady Granier, President, Director of BioCorRx Inc. and CEO of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event being held on October 25 - 27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Presentation details:

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Date: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers Dean@ldmicro.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, please visit http://www.ldmicro.com.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212- 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

Media Contact

PhillComm Global

BioCorRx@PhillComm.Global

704-942-1557

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141650