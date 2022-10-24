Q3 2022 revenues: €641.8 million, +37.1% (+11.1% like-for-like) Good growth in France: €215.9 million, +13.0% (+6.8% like-for-like) Continued strong momentum in international markets: €425.9 million, up 53.7% (up 14.1% like-for-like)

Revenues for the first nine months of 2022: €1,822 million, up 33.9% (up 13.9% like-for-like)

ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) (Paris:IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is today reporting its revenues for the third quarter of 2022.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « ID Logistics recorded another solid commercial performance in the past quarter, benefiting from both good organic growth and the successful integration of recent acquisitions. The last quarter, which is usually dynamic with the end-of-year promotional periods, should allow us to sign another good year ».

Revenues €m 2022 2021 Change Like-for-like

change* 3rd quarter France 215.9 191,1 +13.0% +6.8% International 425.9 277,1 +53.7% +14.1% Total 641.8 468.2 +37.1% +11.1% 9 months France 638.8 567.8 +12.5% +6.3% International 1 183.6 793.5 +49.2% +19.2% Total 1,822.4 1,361.3 +33.9% +13.9%

*See appendix

ANOTHER DYNAMIC QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED GROWTH OF +37.1% IN Q3

ID Logistics once again recorded strong revenue growth to reach €641.8 million in Q3 2022, up +37.1% and +11.1% like-for-like compared to Q3 2021.

In France , revenues increased by +13.0% to €215.9 million in Q3 2022. Restated for the consolidation of Colisweb (acquired in January 2022), growth was +6.8% in Q3 2022.

, revenues increased by +13.0% to €215.9 million in Q3 2022. Restated for the consolidation of Colisweb (acquired in January 2022), growth was +6.8% in Q3 2022. In other countries, the strong growth in revenues continued in Q3 2022, reaching €425.9 million, or +53.7%. This increase includes revenues from GVT, acquired in the Benelux in December 2021, and from Kane Logistics, acquired in the United States in March 2022. Excluding these changes in the scope of consolidation and a generally positive exchange rate effect during the quarter, like-for-like growth was 14.1% compared with the third quarter of 2021, which had already recorded a significant increase of 21.4%.

Overall, ID Logistics ends the first nine months of 2022 with revenues of €1,822.4 million, up +33.9% (+13.9% like-for-like). During the 3rd quarter of 2022, the Group started up 5 new sites, i.e. 13 since the beginning of the year 2022, in line with the business plan for the current year.

NEW CONTRACTS

The number of tenders to which ID Logistics is invited to respond remains high in Q3 2022.

For example, the Group won or started the following new contracts during the quarter:

In France, ID Logistics is providing its expertise to the British DIY brand Kingfisher in order to support its development on the French market. ID Logistics has opened a new warehouse in Nanteuil-le-Haudoin, to manage its e-commerce and distribution activities.

In the Netherlands, the Group is further developing the commercial synergies resulting from the acquisition of GVT and is starting up an activity for PVO International, a solar panel supplier. ID Logistics is unloading containers received at the port of Tillburg, storing and then shipping products throughout Europe on a 15,000 sq.m. surface area before increasing it to 30,000 sq.m. by 2024.

In Brazil, Ypê, a leading brand of hygiene and cleaning products, will entrust ID Logistics with the management of its site located in Extrema City.

OUTLOOK

ID Logistics is committed to maintaining its pace of business development, in particular by realizing the development synergies from recent acquisitions. The Group also remains focused on increasing the productivity of recent projects and managing the start-ups of the year 2022. Finally, it is remaining alert to changes in the macro-economic situation and attentive to its clients' needs for support.

NEXT REPORT

Q4 2022 revenues on January 24, 2023, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites across 18 countries, representing nearly 8.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

APPENDIX

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period;

changes in the applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period.

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

In €m 2021 Scope effects Effects of exchange rate fluctuations Effects of adoption of IAS 29* like-for-like change 2022 1st quarter 435.7 +7.7% +0.8% +0.1% +15.1% 539.0 2nd quarter 457.4 +22.8% +2.0% +0.0% +15.5% 641.6 3rd quarter 468.2 +24.4% +1.4% +0.2% +11.1% 641.8 Total 9 months 1,361.3 +18.6% +1.3% +0.1% +13.9% 1,822.4

* Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

