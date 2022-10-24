Brussels Expo Hall 11, Stand 62

Haffner Energy will participate in the first edition of the "Hydrogen Europe Flagship Event Expo" organized from 25 to 27 October 2022 in Brussels, part of the European Hydrogen Week. Haffner Energy's teams will present to attendees the Hynoca technology, a unique solution for the production of renewable and "carbon negative" hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility.

A major European event dedicated to the Hydrogen industry

With over 3,000 expected attendees, 100 exhibiting entities and 200 speakers, the European Hydrogen Week is the annual meeting place for political decision-makers, industrial players and experts in the Hydrogen Value Chain.

The event will feature an exhibition area and high-level political conferences dedicated to technological, commercial and financial developments in the global energy sector. This is an opportunity for hydrogen industry professionals to showcase their decarbonization solutions and identify new growth drivers.

Haffner Energy strengthens its brand awareness in Europe with this first exhibition in Brussels

In the midst of rising energy costs, the Hynoca technology developed by Haffner Energy stands out from other hydrogen production technologies. Thanks to its unique process for the production of hydrogen and renewable gases by thermolysis of biomass, decoupled from the cost of fossil fuels and electricity, Haffner Energy provides an immediate and competitive response in terms of Europe's energy independence (REPowerEU) and reduction of its carbon footprint.

Philippe Haffner, Chairman and CEO of Haffner Energy, said:We are very pleased to participate in this event, which represents a great opportunity for Haffner Energy to increase its visibility among European industrial and political players in the sector. Hynoca offers to the market a complete solution that enables the local production of green hydrogen and renewable gas (hypergas) on demand at competitive prices. Our process is also part of a circular economy logic, by developing local biomass that is often unused and creates jobs for the agroforestry sector. Finally, biochar provides our customers with an additional solution for decarbonization. All these assets should enable us to significantly accelerate our industrial and commercial deployment in Europe and internationally."

Christian Bestien, Director of Business Development at Haffner Energy will address a speech during the Session 12: Waste to Hydrogen Production, on Thursday, October 27, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

More information on: https://h2flagship.eu/

About Haffner Energy

A listed and family company co-founded and co-managed by Marc and Philippe Haffner and a player in the energy transition for 30 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar through its Synoca and Hynoca processes, by thermolysis of biomass. Those processes allow the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive cost, is carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen produced, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This enables Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

