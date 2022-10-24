Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

24 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 24 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 115,890 Weighted average purchase price paid : 317.7113 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 321 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 315 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,232,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,858,977 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 24 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1992 321.00 08:14:36 00061709813TRLO0 LSE 2331 320.00 08:14:36 00061709814TRLO0 LSE 2170 318.50 08:14:46 00061709821TRLO0 LSE 2072 316.50 08:21:41 00061710532TRLO0 LSE 713 316.00 09:11:08 00061712862TRLO0 LSE 617 316.00 09:11:08 00061712861TRLO0 LSE 466 316.00 09:11:08 00061712860TRLO0 LSE 1727 315.00 09:20:19 00061713282TRLO0 LSE 726 316.50 10:15:59 00061715821TRLO0 LSE 544 316.50 10:15:59 00061715820TRLO0 LSE 733 316.50 10:15:59 00061715819TRLO0 LSE 650 315.50 10:28:29 00061716310TRLO0 LSE 1439 315.50 10:28:29 00061716309TRLO0 LSE 607 315.50 10:33:42 00061716514TRLO0 LSE 632 315.50 10:55:06 00061717519TRLO0 LSE 901 317.00 10:57:17 00061717676TRLO0 LSE 436 317.00 10:57:17 00061717675TRLO0 LSE 425 317.00 10:57:17 00061717674TRLO0 LSE 511 317.00 10:57:17 00061717678TRLO0 LSE 602 317.00 10:57:17 00061717677TRLO0 LSE 700 317.50 11:10:19 00061718217TRLO0 LSE 700 317.50 11:10:19 00061718216TRLO0 LSE 420 317.50 11:10:19 00061718215TRLO0 LSE 661 317.50 11:10:19 00061718214TRLO0 LSE 1400 317.50 11:10:19 00061718213TRLO0 LSE 43 317.50 11:10:19 00061718218TRLO0 LSE 2163 318.00 11:34:47 00061719356TRLO0 LSE 140 318.00 11:34:47 00061719355TRLO0 LSE 1666 318.00 11:34:47 00061719354TRLO0 LSE 539 318.00 11:42:27 00061719657TRLO0 LSE 389 318.00 11:42:27 00061719656TRLO0 LSE 1945 317.00 11:45:33 00061719730TRLO0 LSE 15890 316.50 11:53:48 00061720006TRLO0 LSE 956 318.00 12:10:01 00061720779TRLO0 LSE 3229 317.50 12:16:07 00061721601TRLO0 LSE 2036 318.00 12:29:43 00061722206TRLO0 LSE 1778 319.00 13:05:50 00061723691TRLO0 LSE 1 319.00 13:05:50 00061723690TRLO0 LSE 1347 319.00 13:08:26 00061723792TRLO0 LSE 428 319.00 13:08:26 00061723791TRLO0 LSE 1996 319.00 13:08:26 00061723793TRLO0 LSE 26 318.00 13:15:12 00061724016TRLO0 LSE 1361 318.00 13:17:36 00061724129TRLO0 LSE 607 318.00 13:17:40 00061724148TRLO0 LSE 1906 318.00 13:53:47 00061725405TRLO0 LSE 1405 318.00 14:06:32 00061726172TRLO0 LSE 700 318.00 14:06:32 00061726171TRLO0 LSE 1878 318.00 14:06:32 00061726173TRLO0 LSE 678 318.00 14:30:14 00061727021TRLO0 LSE 700 318.00 14:30:14 00061727020TRLO0 LSE 658 318.00 14:30:14 00061727019TRLO0 LSE 1255 318.00 14:30:14 00061727018TRLO0 LSE 588 318.00 14:30:14 00061727017TRLO0 LSE 876 318.00 14:30:14 00061727022TRLO0 LSE 916 318.00 14:30:15 00061727025TRLO0 LSE 394 318.00 14:30:15 00061727026TRLO0 LSE 386 318.00 14:31:15 00061727124TRLO0 LSE 531 318.00 14:31:15 00061727123TRLO0 LSE 866 318.00 14:31:15 00061727122TRLO0 LSE 2156 319.00 15:00:45 00061730513TRLO0 LSE 1888 319.00 15:00:45 00061730512TRLO0 LSE 1858 319.00 15:00:45 00061730511TRLO0 LSE 1971 318.50 15:02:01 00061730664TRLO0 LSE 1308 318.50 15:02:01 00061730663TRLO0 LSE 1944 318.00 15:02:34 00061730738TRLO0 LSE 1835 317.50 15:13:56 00061731678TRLO0 LSE 3 318.00 15:20:16 00061732190TRLO0 LSE 2100 318.00 15:20:16 00061732189TRLO0 LSE 1760 318.00 15:20:16 00061732191TRLO0 LSE 2001 317.50 15:23:05 00061732516TRLO0 LSE 1826 317.50 15:23:05 00061732517TRLO0 LSE 969 318.00 15:35:13 00061733291TRLO0 LSE 718 318.00 15:35:13 00061733292TRLO0 LSE 718 318.00 15:35:13 00061733293TRLO0 LSE 718 318.00 15:35:13 00061733294TRLO0 LSE 400 318.00 15:35:13 00061733295TRLO0 LSE 838 318.00 15:35:15 00061733309TRLO0 LSE 452 318.00 15:35:15 00061733308TRLO0 LSE 111 318.00 15:35:15 00061733307TRLO0 LSE 901 318.00 15:38:15 00061733450TRLO0 LSE 872 318.00 15:38:15 00061733449TRLO0 LSE 84 318.00 15:43:15 00061733794TRLO0 LSE 909 318.00 15:43:15 00061733793TRLO0 LSE 378 318.00 15:43:15 00061733792TRLO0 LSE 729 318.00 15:43:15 00061733791TRLO0 LSE 775 318.00 15:47:11 00061733968TRLO0 LSE 211 318.00 15:49:11 00061734028TRLO0 LSE 908 318.00 15:49:11 00061734027TRLO0 LSE 775 318.00 15:49:11 00061734026TRLO0 LSE 409 318.00 15:53:17 00061734243TRLO0 LSE 426 318.00 15:53:17 00061734242TRLO0 LSE 546 318.00 15:53:17 00061734241TRLO0 LSE 546 318.00 15:53:17 00061734240TRLO0 LSE 114 318.00 15:59:17 00061734510TRLO0 LSE 812 318.00 15:59:17 00061734509TRLO0 LSE 238 318.00 15:59:17 00061734508TRLO0 LSE 810 318.00 16:02:32 00061734667TRLO0 LSE 446 318.00 16:02:32 00061734666TRLO0 LSE 861 318.00 16:02:32 00061734665TRLO0 LSE 36 318.00 16:09:37 00061734920TRLO0 LSE 801 318.00 16:09:37 00061734921TRLO0 LSE 961 318.00 16:11:37 00061734983TRLO0 LSE 415 318.00 16:11:37 00061734982TRLO0 LSE 125 318.00 16:11:37 00061734981TRLO0 LSE 301 318.00 16:14:37 00061735086TRLO0 LSE 371 318.00 16:14:37 00061735088TRLO0 LSE 371 318.00 16:14:37 00061735087TRLO0 LSE 733 318.00 16:17:34 00061735200TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com