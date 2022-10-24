Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 24

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

24 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 24 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 115,890
Weighted average purchase price paid: 317.7113 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 321 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 315 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,232,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,858,977 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 24 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1992321.00 08:14:3600061709813TRLO0LSE
2331320.00 08:14:3600061709814TRLO0LSE
2170318.50 08:14:4600061709821TRLO0LSE
2072316.50 08:21:4100061710532TRLO0LSE
713316.00 09:11:0800061712862TRLO0LSE
617316.00 09:11:0800061712861TRLO0LSE
466316.00 09:11:0800061712860TRLO0LSE
1727315.00 09:20:1900061713282TRLO0LSE
726316.50 10:15:5900061715821TRLO0LSE
544316.50 10:15:5900061715820TRLO0LSE
733316.50 10:15:5900061715819TRLO0LSE
650315.50 10:28:2900061716310TRLO0LSE
1439315.50 10:28:2900061716309TRLO0LSE
607315.50 10:33:4200061716514TRLO0LSE
632315.50 10:55:0600061717519TRLO0LSE
901317.00 10:57:1700061717676TRLO0LSE
436317.00 10:57:1700061717675TRLO0LSE
425317.00 10:57:1700061717674TRLO0LSE
511317.00 10:57:1700061717678TRLO0LSE
602317.00 10:57:1700061717677TRLO0LSE
700317.50 11:10:1900061718217TRLO0LSE
700317.50 11:10:1900061718216TRLO0LSE
420317.50 11:10:1900061718215TRLO0LSE
661317.50 11:10:1900061718214TRLO0LSE
1400317.50 11:10:1900061718213TRLO0LSE
43317.50 11:10:1900061718218TRLO0LSE
2163318.00 11:34:4700061719356TRLO0LSE
140318.00 11:34:4700061719355TRLO0LSE
1666318.00 11:34:4700061719354TRLO0LSE
539318.00 11:42:2700061719657TRLO0LSE
389318.00 11:42:2700061719656TRLO0LSE
1945317.00 11:45:3300061719730TRLO0LSE
15890316.50 11:53:4800061720006TRLO0LSE
956318.00 12:10:0100061720779TRLO0LSE
3229317.50 12:16:0700061721601TRLO0LSE
2036318.00 12:29:4300061722206TRLO0LSE
1778319.00 13:05:5000061723691TRLO0LSE
1319.00 13:05:5000061723690TRLO0LSE
1347319.00 13:08:2600061723792TRLO0LSE
428319.00 13:08:2600061723791TRLO0LSE
1996319.00 13:08:2600061723793TRLO0LSE
26318.00 13:15:1200061724016TRLO0LSE
1361318.00 13:17:3600061724129TRLO0LSE
607318.00 13:17:4000061724148TRLO0LSE
1906318.00 13:53:4700061725405TRLO0LSE
1405318.00 14:06:3200061726172TRLO0LSE
700318.00 14:06:3200061726171TRLO0LSE
1878318.00 14:06:3200061726173TRLO0LSE
678318.00 14:30:1400061727021TRLO0LSE
700318.00 14:30:1400061727020TRLO0LSE
658318.00 14:30:1400061727019TRLO0LSE
1255318.00 14:30:1400061727018TRLO0LSE
588318.00 14:30:1400061727017TRLO0LSE
876318.00 14:30:1400061727022TRLO0LSE
916318.00 14:30:1500061727025TRLO0LSE
394318.00 14:30:1500061727026TRLO0LSE
386318.00 14:31:1500061727124TRLO0LSE
531318.00 14:31:1500061727123TRLO0LSE
866318.00 14:31:1500061727122TRLO0LSE
2156319.00 15:00:4500061730513TRLO0LSE
1888319.00 15:00:4500061730512TRLO0LSE
1858319.00 15:00:4500061730511TRLO0LSE
1971318.50 15:02:0100061730664TRLO0LSE
1308318.50 15:02:0100061730663TRLO0LSE
1944318.00 15:02:3400061730738TRLO0LSE
1835317.50 15:13:5600061731678TRLO0LSE
3318.00 15:20:1600061732190TRLO0LSE
2100318.00 15:20:1600061732189TRLO0LSE
1760318.00 15:20:1600061732191TRLO0LSE
2001317.50 15:23:0500061732516TRLO0LSE
1826317.50 15:23:0500061732517TRLO0LSE
969318.00 15:35:1300061733291TRLO0LSE
718318.00 15:35:1300061733292TRLO0LSE
718318.00 15:35:1300061733293TRLO0LSE
718318.00 15:35:1300061733294TRLO0LSE
400318.00 15:35:1300061733295TRLO0LSE
838318.00 15:35:1500061733309TRLO0LSE
452318.00 15:35:1500061733308TRLO0LSE
111318.00 15:35:1500061733307TRLO0LSE
901318.00 15:38:1500061733450TRLO0LSE
872318.00 15:38:1500061733449TRLO0LSE
84318.00 15:43:1500061733794TRLO0LSE
909318.00 15:43:1500061733793TRLO0LSE
378318.00 15:43:1500061733792TRLO0LSE
729318.00 15:43:1500061733791TRLO0LSE
775318.00 15:47:1100061733968TRLO0LSE
211318.00 15:49:1100061734028TRLO0LSE
908318.00 15:49:1100061734027TRLO0LSE
775318.00 15:49:1100061734026TRLO0LSE
409318.00 15:53:1700061734243TRLO0LSE
426318.00 15:53:1700061734242TRLO0LSE
546318.00 15:53:1700061734241TRLO0LSE
546318.00 15:53:1700061734240TRLO0LSE
114318.00 15:59:1700061734510TRLO0LSE
812318.00 15:59:1700061734509TRLO0LSE
238318.00 15:59:1700061734508TRLO0LSE
810318.00 16:02:3200061734667TRLO0LSE
446318.00 16:02:3200061734666TRLO0LSE
861318.00 16:02:3200061734665TRLO0LSE
36318.00 16:09:3700061734920TRLO0LSE
801318.00 16:09:3700061734921TRLO0LSE
961318.00 16:11:3700061734983TRLO0LSE
415318.00 16:11:3700061734982TRLO0LSE
125318.00 16:11:3700061734981TRLO0LSE
301318.00 16:14:3700061735086TRLO0LSE
371318.00 16:14:3700061735088TRLO0LSE
371318.00 16:14:3700061735087TRLO0LSE
733318.00 16:17:3400061735200TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

