Hundreds of Supercars Rally to Ras Al Khaimah for Gumball 3000's First Middle East Journey, in partnership with Global Citizen Forum

Global Citizen Forum Partners with Gumball 3000 to Bring Spectacular Supercar Rally to the Middle East for the first time from 12-20th November

The Gumball 3000 Foundation has partnered with Global Citizen Forum for its acclaimed fundraising Gala Dinner with UNHCR

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Citizen Forum is partnering with Gumball 3000 to bring the world-famous rally to the Middle East for the very first time. The brand-new epic adventure, "The Middle East," will be held from 12-20th November, making its way through Ras Al Khaimah, neighbouring Emirates and Oman.





Gumball 3000 and the Gumball 3000 Foundation will be attending the Global Citizen Forum's Annual Summit in Ras Al Khaimah on November 16-17, 2022 and provide a selection of sporting and cultural memorabilia to be auctioned off at the Global Citizen Forum's acclaimed fundraiser gala with UNHCR - whose efforts are focused on providing lifesaving aid and assistance to forcibly displaced individuals and vulnerable communities worldwide.

Gumball 3000 Founder Maximillion Cooper said: "Gumball 3000 and the Gumball 3000 Foundation is delighted to be joining the Global Citizen Forum's Annual Summit this November as part of our 23rd Annual Rally, and our very first rally in the Middle East. Since 2013 the Gumball 3000 Foundation has utilized its high-profile network to generate over USD $5 million in donations to support global sports, education and infrastructure projects supporting underprivileged youth in low-income communities. We are excited to continue our relationship with Global Citizen Forum by providing some fantastic auction lots of sporting and cultural memorabilia at the Annual Summit, elevating the experience of the rally for Gumballers as well as raising money for great causes."

The 23rd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally will take place over eight days, traversing the UAE's endless coastlines, stunning mountainscapes and impressive desert dunes. Leading the charge will be celebrity couple Maximillion Cooper, Founder and host of Gumball 3000, and his Grammy-winning wife, US rapper Eve, driving a unique hypercar, with a host of superstar Gumballers to be announced soon.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: "We're delighted to welcome Gumball 3000 'The Middle East' edition to Ras Al Khaimah this November. Over the past few years, we have been increasing our focus into the sports and adventure event segment, with the introduction of a range of outdoor events, taking advantage of the diverse, natural landscapes the Emirate offers. Ras Al Khaimah is home to towering mountain landscapes and weaving coastal and inland mangrove stretches that make for a variety of playgrounds for adventure seekers. Sports and adventure tourism are key to our development strategy, and hosting events such as the Gumball 3000 Rally, play a significant role in boosting adventure and sporting tourism in the destination."

The Global Citizen Forum's Annual Summit Human Metamorphosis in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is part of a trilogy set to be hosted in the region for the next three years under the theme, The Butterfly Effect.

Talimka Yordanova, CEO of the Global Citizen Forum, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Gumball 3000 and the Gumball 3000 Foundation to the Global Citizen Forum's Annual Summit this November under the theme Human Metamorphosis. Aligning with the Global Citizen Forum's role as a social action platform that transcends borders to discuss international issues and connect over solutions, the celebrated rally supports a variety of worthwhile causes supporting underprivileged youth around the world. We're looking forward to collaborating this year and making a true impact together."

A star-studded line up of speakers has already been announced to participate at the Global Citizen Forum, including Founder, Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, Deepak Chopra; Burning Man festival Co-Founder, Harley K. Dubois; Olympic athlete and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Yusra Mardini; Best-selling author, and Founder and CEO of Mindvalley, Vishen Lakhiani; Grammy award-winning musician, record producer, actor, and philanthropist, Wyclef Jean, and ex-FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss.

Secure your spot at the acclaimed Annual Summit and star-studded fundraiser Gala, with tickets available on the website starting at US$1,500.

