New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Remcoda has announced the company's expansion into Latin America as a solution to the global supply chain crisis. The company's expansion into this region will provide twin benefits of shorter lead times and diversification of sources to help companies better deal with supply chain disruptions.

The 2021 crisis was triggered by the covid-19 pandemic and the trade war between the US and China. Every industry was looking for an alternate country they could source goods from as they did not want to depend too much on China and risk another crisis.

Remcoda is a leading supplier of goods to the food service industry and other industries like healthcare, wellness and retail. According to the firm's CEO, Remy Garson, the company anticipated this crisis. Initially, Remcoda looked into sourcing from other Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand. However, the long lead times were a concern, as was the availability of shipping routes and manufacturing inefficiencies. The company has thus explored other options and now built relationships with suppliers and freight companies in Latin America.

The first country in Latin America that Remcoda expanded into was Mexico. The firm worked with manufacturers, trucking operators and shipping companies in the country to source products from factories in the interior and ship them to the port city of Progreso in the Yucatan peninsula. From this port, the goods were despatched either to Panama City for shipping to the east coast or to Texas for distribution to the western coast. The next Latin American country that Remcoda has ventured into is the Dominican Republic. The country's business friendly policies, large number of free trade zones, seaports and airports made it a good source of imports. Columbia was another destination, with cities like Barranquilla offering good connectivity to free zones, ports and airports.

Commenting on the expansion into Latin America, Remy Garson, the CEO of Remcoda said, "The supply chain crisis of 2021 was a huge challenge to almost all companies in our sector. Physically shortening supply chains through nearshoring to give us a greater degree of control was the obvious solution. With the expansion of our supply chain operations into Latin America, we have significantly cut down on our lead time. The United States has numerous bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements like NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) with the countries in this region, hence tariffs are low. To offer an even better level of supply chain security, we offer warehousing facilities for 90 days worth of supplies. Goods sourced from Latin America are a bit more expensive, but the convenience factor makes up for that. We cater mainly to companies in the food service industry and none of our customers can afford to run out of supplies like paper plates, cutlery, straws and disposable cups. Our warehousing option plus shorter lead times, thanks to sourcing from Latin America, have proven to be an unbeatable combination so far."

About Remcoda

Remcoda is a leading family owned food service and safety product supplier in the US. The company caters to a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, wellness, healthcare, and retail. The business deals inhouse with all aspects of the supply chain process from design and sourcing to freight and distribution. The firm has a network of 12 distribution centers that supply goods to all 50 states in the United States.

Media Contact:

Name: Remy Garson

Email address: hello@remcoda.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141694