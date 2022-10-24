Derrick Harper Sr. to Leverage FreedomPath Partnership to Expand Diversity in The Financial Services Space

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / FreedomPath, a new direct selling company offering a suite of financial services and education designed to transform economic lives of everyday people, is thrilled to partner with Derrick Harper, a successful serial entrepreneur and one of the world's leading business and financial coaches.

An Air Force veteran, Harper has built a plethora of successful businesses that, like FreedomPath, teach everyday people the techniques they can use to get out of debt, start a business, build generational wealth and live a financially secure life.

Harper has partnered with FreedomPath to bring more diversity to the financial services industry and give a voice to underrepresented groups. Through workshops and networking events held across the country, Harper hopes to become a beacon of light to people of all backgrounds as he shares the life changing services FreedomPath has to offer.

"The diversity in our experts and the range of complementary skills they bring to the table is second to none. They represent every walk of life and every color, creed, age, and lifestyle, just like our clients," said Kevin Carroll, owner of FreedomPath. "Derrick exemplifies what people can achieve financially. He has gained a wealth of experience - both from helping hundreds of regular folks turn their financial prospects around and from digging himself out of a seemingly hopeless situation during the Great Recession of 2008."

Harper not only survived that financial setback 15 years ago but also educated himself on how to make credit work for him, founding his first company and turning it into a multimillion-dollar business. He has dedicated his career to sharing the insights he has gleaned in personally challenging times and throughout his path to financial freedom.

"I understand the risks and pressures of starting and running a business. I know what it's like dealing with the uncertainties trying to support a family," Harper said. "But I also know there's no greater feeling than making a success of your company and transforming your financial future. I live for helping regular people - not just the well-advantaged - achieve those dreams. I can't wait to combine the lessons I have learned with the powerful tips, courses and advice contained in the FreedomPath framework. Members will receive a comprehensive, step-by-step plan they can refer to for ways to boost their credit, reduce living expenses, increase savings, plan for retirement and manage all the financial milestones that come along during their life's journey."

FreedomPath is an all-in-one financial wellness platform designed by leading experts in the financial services industry. Founder and CEO Kevin Carroll has assembled some of the brightest minds in the financial industry his vision was to create a suite of services that empowers members to completely reimagine their finances, build credit and increase wealth at every stage of life. Presented through network marketing, the FreedomPath plan not only helps members become more financially sound but also provides advisors a reliable additional income stream.

