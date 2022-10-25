New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Latent Knowledge, the New York-based tech company, has announced a co-selling partnership with Microsoft. This will see Latent Knowledge working closely with a variety of teams across Microsoft, and will entail Latent Knowledge's unique search engine, LitView, being distributed in tandem with Microsoft.

LitView has been developed as a means of transforming the research process both in academia and for R&D departments. Currently, researchers have to sift through reams of largely irrelevant articles in order to find pieces of useful information for their projects. Latent Knowledge has utilized artificial intelligence to create a search engine that visualizes and maps out literature, making it easier to assimilate and deploy research. In addition to this, the firm's search engine, LitView, enables users to discover new articles and resources based on an idea or an existing document, from disconnected material consisting of public and private data sources.

The firm's new partnership with Microsoft is geared towards maximizing LitView's capacity to enhance education performance and academic efficiency. Senior officials from Latent Knowledge underline how the two companies align in their integration of 'design thinking', rather than the more traditional linear model.

Design thinking is non-linear, and involves devising new innovative strategies based on an empathetic understanding of target users. It aims to create alternative solutions that can then be prototyped and tested. A number of large corporations cite design thinking as having been transformative for their customer engagement and innovation processes.

The LitView platform revolves around design thinking methodology, and through its AI-based system researchers are able to progress from ideation to the creation of a prototype much more quickly. Design-focused companies have been shown to regularly outperform the S&P Index, often by as much as 228%. Studies highlight that organizations that frequently incorporate design thinking receive 56% higher returns compared to those that stick to traditional models. Furthermore, almost three-quarters of firms stress that design thinking has enhanced their working culture.

Latent Knowledge is positioning LitView as a means of bringing together disconnected data sources, to validate and share ideas in teams searching through a more agile and effective experience. By partnering with Microsoft, the firm hopes to make its means of optimizing research processes accessible to a wider range of users.

"We're delighted to have partnered with Microsoft, having already been part of their start-up hub for a while now. The Microsoft team shares our mission of elevating the way that we carry out research, and we're excited to see the long-term effects that LitView will have on innovation and creativity, both in the corporate world and in academic settings," concludes James Reilly, CEO and founder of Latent Knowledge.

As part of this newly unveiled relationship with Microsoft, Latent Knowledge has set out its business roadmap. The knowledge and research outcomes that are built through the LitView platform will facilitate more value-dense offerings for technical products and collaborations, with all the thinking and methodology leading up to the creation of these products being mapped out on the software. The firm emphasizes that this will provide a much more comprehensive and convincing foundation, compared to a standard IP or material transfer in an institutional partnership.

