



The annual marquee event of the Asian video industry, the Asia Video Summit (https://asiavideosummit.com), will return as a full hybrid event this year on 1-2 November 2022, with physical events in both Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as a live stream of all sessions to be made available on its interactive event platform.The Asia Video Summit is organized by Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor. The aim of the Asia Video Summit (Summit) is to tell a holistic story of the state of the video industry, looking at all aspects of it and articulated by its decision makers, to provide its delegates with a comprehensive view of the state of the video industry today.In the post-COVID-19 era, media and entertainment companies have been the darlings of Wall Street. This narrative has recently changed, however, and arguably irrational exuberance has given way to irrational pessimism. But is the streaming business model fundamentally flawed, or is this just a recalibration in an era of inflation and post-pandemic trauma? How do the trajectories of investment vs monetization balance each other? And where does Asia sit compared to other parts of the world? Do subscriber numbers foretell a golden period of growth in Asia that can counter negative narratives from the West?At this year's Summit, we will be speaking to the people who are determining the future of the video industry in Asia. Besides the State and Future of the Video Industry, we will also explore the growing role and Advance of Advertising, the technology Behind the Customer Experience, a detailed look at the role of News and Sports today and the burning topic of Environmental Sustainability.Some of the key speakers of the Summit include:Saugato Banerjee, Managing Director Asia, A+E Networks- Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub- Kirana Chew, Deputy Director, Planning & Business Development, Strategic Content Group, True Corporation- Vivek Couto, Executive Director, Media Partners Asia- James Gibbons, President & Managing Director, Western Pacific, Warner Bros. DiscoveryPhil Hardman, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Asia, BBC Studios- Nicholas John, Vice President, Head of Sports, Astro- Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5- Mike Kerr, Managing Director Asia, beIN Asia Pacific- Sidd Mantri, Head of Product - Developing Markets, Disney Streaming- Vignesh Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Ads- Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Mediacorp- Jay Yang, Chief Executive Officer, TVING- Nini Yusof, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Media Prima Television NetworksJoin us in person at the Asia Video Summit 2022, where, bull or bear, optimist or pessimist, we will ask those who are making the decisions and deciding the destiny of the Asian video industry the hard questions all of us are thinking. All sessions of the Summit will also be livestreamed on the event platform. For more details of this year's Summit programme and speakers, visit www.asiavideosummit.comThe Asia Video Summit is proudly sponsored by Gold Sponsors Brightcove, BytePlus, INVIDI, PubMatic, Tencent Cloud, TV5MONDE, Silver Sponsors AsiaSat, Broadpeak, Dolby, Edgio, Google, Gracenote, InvestHK, Irdeto, Magnite, MEASAT, Mirada, Nagra, SES, Synamedia. Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor supports the Community Outreach Programme that provides complimentary passes for local video and creative industries-related SMEs and tertiary students to participate in the virtual Summit. Complimentary in-person Mentoring Workshops will also be held on 10 November to provide insightful tips about the media industry.About the Asia Video Industry AssociationThe Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.About Create Hong KongCreate Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. 