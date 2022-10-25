Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price
Market (MIC
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
17/10/2022
FR0010309096
99
24,87
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
21/10/2022
FR0010309096
10
25,20
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
109
24,90
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/10/2022 13:15:09
FR0010309096
24,60
EUR
23
XPAR
00324091698EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/10/2022 15:44:24
FR0010309096
24,80
EUR
20
XPAR
00324119698EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
17/10/2022 15:44:33
FR0010309096
25,00
EUR
56
XPAR
00324119739EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
21/10/2022 16:38:00
FR0010309096
25,20
EUR
10
XPAR
00324802634EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
