Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q1 FY 2023 Operating Update

Petra reports strong operating results for the first quarter of FY 2023

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:

"Petra continued its solid and safe operating performance into the first quarter of FY 2023. We maintain our production guidance for the year, although expect this will be towards the lower end of the range for Cullinan Mine and Finsch. We are very pleased with the successful tender offer for our bonds that has further strengthened our balance sheet through a reduction in gross debt of US$143.6m over the quarter which will save Petra some US$14m in annual interest payments."

Highlights

LTIFR improved 48% YoY and 43% against Q4 FY 2022 to 0.16

LTIs improved 40% YoY and 50% against Q4 FY 2022 to 3

Ore processed increased 22% YoY due to the resumption of mining at Williamson in Tanzania and in line with Q4 FY 2022

and in line with Q4 FY 2022 Production was down 13% YoY to 763,220 carats due to lower grades at Cullinan Mine and Finsch but 2% higher than Q4 FY 2022

Guidance for FY 2023 remains unchanged, although production is now expected to be at the lower end of guidance as discussed below

Revenue amounted to US$104.3 million (Q1 FY 2022: US$114.9 million , Q4 FY 2022 US$179.8 ) Revenue includes US$1.4 million from Petra's 50% share in the profit from the sale of polished stones cut from the 342.92 carat rough white diamond sold into a partnership for US$10 million in August 2021

(Q1 FY 2022: , Q4 FY 2022 ) Gross debt reduced by US$143.6 million during the quarter, with a further US$1.0 million shortly after period end through the successful tender offer to repurchase second lien notes

Safety, sales and production

Unit FY 2023 FY 2022 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 TOTAL Safety LTIFR - 0.16 0.33 0.18 0.06 0.31 0.22 LTIs Number 3 6 3 1 5 15 Sales Diamonds sold Carats 520,011 1,205,240 735,225 1,017,665 578,186 3,536,316 Revenue1 US$m 102.9 178.78 140.6 149.9 114.9 584.1 Contribution from exceptional stones US$m 0.0 5.7 5.5 27.7 50.2 89.1

Safety, sales and production (continued)

Unit FY 2023 FY 2022 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 TOTAL Production ROM tonnes Tonnes 3,042,017 3,045,843 2,792,394 2,935,488 2,466,044 11,239,768 Tailings and other tonnes Tonnes 105,715 65,628 112,414 122,699 115,593 416,334 Total tonnes treated Tonnes 3,147,731 3,111,471 2,904,808 3,058,187 2,581,637 11,656,103 ROM diamonds Carats 733,014 717,373 780,896 839,643 810,346 3,148,258 Tailings and other diamonds Carats 30,206 28,417 49,560 61,370 66,065 205,412 Total diamonds Carats 763,220 745,790 830,456 901,013 876,411 3,353,670

1Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements (as noted in the text above)

Strong and safe production

LTI and LTIFR continued to improve due to the ongoing focus on identifying and mitigating safety risks and behaviour-based intervention programmes

Cullinan Mine mined and treated 1.1mt for the quarter. ROM grades were in line with those achieved in Q4 FY 2022 at 33.2cpht. This is attributable to a lower ROM grade resulting from the previously announced change in the ore make-up of the C-Cut block cave footprint as the production progresses from SW to NE due to cave maturity with a higher proportion of cave waste. Various options are being considered to mitigate this impact. Production guidance for the full year remains unchanged although this is now expected to be towards the lower end of the range.

Finsch tonnes from underground were negatively impacted by a S54 stoppage notice (since been addressed) and lower tunnel availability on 73 and 75 levels. ROM grade benefited from enhanced drill, blast and draw controls previously reported on, as well as certain changes effected in the treatment plant. During the quarter, the implementation of the Business Re-engineering (BRE) Project at Finsch progressed to match our cost base to our revised production levels. Production guidance for the full year remains unchanged, although this is expected to be towards the lower end of the guidance range.

Production at Williamson improved over the prior quarter (Q4 FY 2022), bolstered by an increase in tonnes treated and grade. Full year production guidance remaining unchanged.

Petra has been exploring options for a responsible exit at Koffiefontein, as the mine approaches the end of its mine plan. The sales process announced in April 2022 however has not resulted in a potential buyer for the mine and Petra is therefore exploring alternative options in close consultation with its stakeholders. The impact on production guidance will be confirmed once a decision on the way forward has been reached.

Balance sheet further strengthened through successful debt tender offer

Balance Sheet as at 30 September 2022 : Consolidated net debt of US$77.6 million ( 30 June 2022 : US$40.6 million ), increasing in line with expectations due to the Company's tender cycle and resultant inventory build during the quarter Gross cash of US$154.0 million ( 30 June 2022 : US$288.2 million ) and unrestricted cash of US$138.2 million ( 30 June 2022 : US$271.9 million ) reflecting the repurchase of the company's loan notes totalling US$143.6 million during the Quarter, with a further US$1.0 million shortly after period end.

:

Outlook

We continue to benefit from the operational improvements we have made across the business which provide for greater stability and resilience. We will continue to seek to mitigate the impact of the recent challenges experienced at Cullinan Mine and Finsch and remain confident in our ability to generate cash to fund capex, allow further deleveraging and the payment of dividends.

While our operations have benefitted from a weaker Rand, we continue to closely monitor the current macro-economic uncertainties, particularly the impact of inflation on our cost base, and the impact of sanctions on Russian producers as well as the ongoing implications of COVID-19 on demand in China. The backdrop of structural changes to the supply and demand fundamentals in the diamond market remains unchanged and we anticipate it to remain supportive going forward, although we expect some short-term volatility driven largely by the ongoing lockdowns in China.

We have extended the closing of our second sales tender for FY 2023 for a portion of our gem and near gem quality goods, particularly in the +1ct to 5ct size ranges, as a result of unusual market conditions with some build up in inventory pre-Diwali. Pricing in other size categories are in line with expectations. We will confirm the sales results for this tender around mid-November. This extension is not currently expected to have any impact on the closing of our third sales tender.

Notes:

The following definitions have been used in this announcement:

Exceptional Stones: diamonds with a valuation and selling price of US$5m or more per stone cpht: carats per hundred tonnes LTIs: lost time injuries LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate, calculated as the number of LTIs multiplied by 200,000 and divided by the number of hours worked FY: financial year Q: quarter of the financial year ROM: run-of-mine (i.e. production from the primary orebody) m: million

Corporate and financial summary 30 September 2022

Unit As at 30 September

2022 As at 30 June

2022 Cash at bank - (including restricted amounts)¹ US$m 154.0 288.2 Diamond debtors US$m 4.2 37.4 Diamond inventories2,3 US$m

Carats 76.3

692,219 52.7

453,380 2026 US$336.7m loan notes4 US$m 235.8 366.2 Bank loans and borrowings5 US$m - - Consolidated Net debt6 US$m 77.6 40.6 Bank facilities undrawn and available5 US$m 55.1 61.5

Note: The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for Q1 FY 2023 US$1: ZAR17.02 (FY 2022: US$1: ZAR15.22); closing rate as at 30 September 2022US$1: ZAR18.15 (30 June 2022: US$1: ZAR16.27).

Notes:

The Group's cash balances comprise unrestricted balances of US$138.2 million , and restricted balances of US$15.8m . Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Diamond inventories includes the Williamson 71,654.45 carat parcel of diamonds blocked for export during August 2017 , with a carrying value of US$12.5 million . Under the framework agreement reached with the Government of Tanzania , as announced on 13 December 2021 , the proceeds from the sale of this parcel are required to be allocated to Williamson. The 2026 US$336.7m loan notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021 , have a carrying value of US$235.8 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$211.1 million (after the early participation phase of the debt tender offer as announced on 27 September 2022 ) plus US$38.7 million of accrued interest and net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$14.0 million . Post period end, as announced on 12 October 2022 , a further US$1.0 million was repurchased in the final phase of the tender offer comprising, US$0.9 million (principal amount) and US$0.1 million of accrued interest. Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1 billion revolving credit facility which remains undrawn and available. Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.

Mine-by-mine tables:

Cullinan Mine - South Africa



Unit FY 2023 FY 2022 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 TOTAL Sales Revenue US$m 56.9 81.0 73.7 74.9 92.8 322.4 Diamonds sold Carats 267,728 617,677 409,030 500,008 372,296 1,899,011 Average price per carat US$ 212 131 180 150 249 170 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,110,912 1,090,897 1,053,631 1,099,644 1,207,343 4,451,515 Diamonds produced Carats 368,796 362,249 404,473 411,236 431,967 1,609,925 Grade1 Cpht 33.2 33.2 38.4 37.4 35.8 36.2 Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 77,572 62,844 112,414 122,699 115,593 413,550 Diamonds produced Carats 26,790 28,056 49,560 61,369 66,065 205,050 Grade1 Cpht 34.5 44.6 44.1 50.0 57.2 49.6 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,188,484 1,153,741 1,166,045 1 222,343 1,322,936 4,865,065 Diamonds produced Carats 395,586 390,305 454,033 472,605 498,032 1,814,975

Note:1.Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Finsch - South Africa



Unit FY 2023 FY 2022 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 TOTAL Sales Revenue US$m 23.4 60.9 39.2 46.4 19.3 165.7 Diamonds sold Carats 177,285 467,195 259,164 474,643 201,652 1,402,654 Average price per carat US$ 132 130 151 98 96 118 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 572,976 650,670 656,408 721,741 701,378 2,730,197 Diamonds produced Carats 260,217 269,828 303,591 351,174 350,368 1,274,961 Grade Cpht 45.4 41.5 46.3 48.7 50.0 46.7 Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 17,305 2,785 - - - 2,785 Diamonds produced Carats 3,160 362 - - - 362 Grade1 Cpht 18.3 13.0 - - - 13.0 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 590,281 653,454 656,408 721,741 701,378 2,732,982 Diamonds produced Carats 263,377 270,190 303,591 351,174 350,368 1,275,323

Note:1. Petrais not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Williamson - Tanzania



Unit FY 2023 FY 2022 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 TOTAL Sales Revenue US$m 21.2 22.4 55.7 20.2 - 75.9 Diamonds sold Carats 71,295 110,386 60,759 26,611 - 197,756 Average price per carat US$ 297 301 369 760 - 384 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,309,359 1,231,082 1,005,901 988,978 365,138 3,591,099 Diamonds produced Carats 100,750 80,194 65,003 68,453 14,420 228,070 Grade Cpht 7.7 6.5 6.5 6.9 3.9 6.4 Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 1,309,359 1,231,082 1,005,901 988,978 365,138 3,591,099 Diamonds produced Carats 100,750 80,194 65,003 68,453 14,420 228,070

Koffiefontein - South Africa



Unit FY 2023 FY 2022 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 TOTAL Sales Revenue US$m 1.4 5.0 5.4 8.3 2.8 21.5 Diamonds sold Carats 3,703 10,043 6,269 16,400 4,238 36,950 Average price per carat US$ 383 500 856 505 664 581 ROM Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 48,770 73,194 76,453 125,126 192,184 466,957 Diamonds produced Carats 3,253 5,101 7,829 8,780 13,592 35,302 Grade1 Cpht 6.7 7.0 10.2 7.0 7.1 7.6 Tailings Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 10,837 - - - - - Diamonds produced Carats 255 - - - - - Grade1 Cpht 2.4 - - - - - Total Production Tonnes treated Tonnes 59,607 73,194 76,453 125,126 192,184 466,957 Diamonds produced Carats 3,508 5,101 7,829 8,780 13,592 35,302

Note:1. Petrais not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.