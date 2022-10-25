Marqeta's global modern card issuing platform will enable Raiffeisen to deliver a flexible, fast and comprehensive digital banking suite for customers across Europe.

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a partnership with Raiffeisen Centrobank to power the new brand Raiffeisen Digital Bank, enabling customers in Poland and Romania to leverage a modern, comprehensive banking experience with streamlined digital accounts and debit cards.

Building from Marqeta's global modern card issuing platform, Raiffeisen Centrobank developers will be able to benefit from Marqeta's speed and scale to build a new digital banking service on a fast-tracked timeline and accelerate roll out of the product in various European markets. Raiffeisen Centrobank will be able to benefit from Marqeta's transparent approach to integration and comprehensive open APIs, with plans to create an end-product with modern design and delivery. Customers of the new brand Raiffeisen Digital Bank will be able to access their accounts through mobile devices, have access to contactless phone and card payments and easily keep track of transactions.

"We have seen growing demand for simple digital banking products with the instant reaction time over the last years from consumers in our regions," said Alexey Kapustin, Member of the Board of Management at Raiffeisen Centrobank. "To address these needs we have built the modular modern banking engine where we have leveraged one of the best cloud solutions on the market. By partnering with Marqeta, we are excited to deliver innovative digital card products that address these emerging customer needs.

"More large financial institutions are finding a need for innovative and flexible banking solutions to keep up with customer demand," said Jeff Parker, SVP and Managing Director, International at Marqeta. "We're proud to partner with Raiffeisen Centrobank to complement their existing suite of products with the latest tools and functionality that consumers are seeking from their banks today. We look forward to supporting their continued growth, and helping them move their business forward."

About Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)

Marqeta's modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta's modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 39 countries globally. For more information, visit www.marqeta.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

