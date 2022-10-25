

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation eased in September to reach its lowest level in nine months amid a slowdown in the growth of energy prices, though it remained strong overall, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices rose sharply by 35.8 percent year-over-year in September, well below the 42.9 percent rise in August.



Furthermore, this was the lowest rate of inflation since December last year, when prices had grown 35.2 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation softened slightly to 14.0 percent from 14.4 percent in August.



Among components of the producer price index, energy prices alone surged 84.2 percent annually in September, much slower than the 111.7 jump in August. The deceleration was due to the decreases in the prices of production, transport and distribution of electrical energy.



Prices of consumer goods were 12.9 percent higher compared to last year, and those of intermediate goods grew 18.6 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices remained flat in September versus a 2.7 percent gain in the prior month.



