Safeture AB: One more central bank to use Safeture platform

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falck Global Assistance, a risk management partner to Safeture, has signed a new agreement with another major central bank in Europe. The agreement is part of a four-year framework regarding travel risk management for the European Central Bank (ECB).

In January, with its partner Falck Global Assistance, Safeture won a public procurement for a four-year framework agreement regarding travel risk management for the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. The agreement opened up the opportunity to join other institutions, such as the Central Banks of the Eurosystem and other members of the Eurosystem Procurement Coordination Office (EPCO).

The new agreement is an important step for adding more of Europe's financial institutions. The central bank can access Safeture's unique platform for managing employee safety, regardless of location.

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser.

