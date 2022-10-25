Open Visibility Network welcomes Trucker Tools as the newest member

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Visibility Network (OVN) has announced that Trucker Tools , an integrated carrier relationship and capacity management platform, has joined the rapidly growing international network. Launched in collaboration between Tive , Project44 , and FourKites in 2021, the OVN is a consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. Many industry leaders have joined the network, including Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant , MarineTraffic , ParkourSC , WeatherOptics , FarEye , BlueBox Systems , TextLocate , TruckerCloud , Resilinc , and nuVizz .





Trucker Tools is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching, and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Trucker Tools' integrated Carrier Relationship Management (CRM) platform and smartphone app connect freight brokers and carriers in real time via private, secure, and confidential technology. Using Trucker Tools Smart Capacity platform, freight brokers increase operational efficiency by predictively matching loads with available capacity-providing better load visibility and reducing check-in calls. Trucker Tools' "Book It Now" smartphone app helps carriers search, find, and book loads, optimize routes, grow a network of brokers, receive payments faster, and reduce calls via automated shipment tracking, to mention a few. To date, the app has been downloaded by over 2 million drivers.

Determining shipment ETA and reducing the time goods take to reach the market, in full (OTIF) are few of the critical elements of efficient transportations of goods. To achieve this, shippers and freight forwarders need access to available trucks with available capacity. Inadequate planning can result in unexpected costs, rejected loads, early or late arrival fees, and unsatisfied customers. Innovative technologies solve these problems via real-time visibility solutions that enable parties to better plan, coordinate, and ensure timely delivery. In parallel, they are becoming must-have-rather than good-to-have-solutions. As these problems proliferate, they make it challenging for 3PLs, shippers, or freight forwarders to switch between multiple platforms to achieve true end-to-end visibility. Hence, collaboration becomes essential to ensure a frictionless customer experience.

The Open Visibility Network offers an environment that is more open as it relates to the world's visibility data-with the mission to make it accessible to everyone in the supply chain industry. By working in collaboration, OVN members integrate their technologies and provide all customers with improved speed to market, an optimized supply chain, and increased transparency and customer satisfaction. In the meantime, as members connect with other open visibility providers, their journey to partnerships and other collaborations accelerates as well.

We are excited to join the Open Visibility network and advance our mission of connecting the fragmented freight landscape," say Kary Jablonski, CEO of Trucker Tools. "Trucker Tools enables brokers to meet carriers where they are, by tracking via mobile app or ELD, and meet shipper requirements while respecting data integrity. By joining the OVN, we are excited to drive innovation in the visibility space and digitize the supply chain to power the world in which we live."

"Trucker Tools brings integrations with carrier relationship and capacity management platforms to all OVN members, and we are excited to add them to the network," said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive and founding member of OVN.

OVN welcomes supply chain technology and visibility providers to join the ranks of membership. Reach out at hello@openvisibility.com , or visit the OVN website at www.openvisibility.com .

About Open Visibility Network

Open Visibility Network (OVN) is an open consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. OVN is the first platform that enables the stakeholders to collaborate openly and while exchanging data and insights (APIs) cultivate an ecosystem that strives to achieve end-to-end visibility across all shipment modes and lanes.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools is an integrated carrier relationship management platform for freight brokers to connect, cultivate, and nurture carrier relationships. Trucker Tools uses real-time and historical data, a carrier centric design, and the largest trusted capacity network to make carrier collaboration and relationship building more seamless for brokerages. The driver app, downloaded by over 2 million drivers, provides automated, real-time shipment tracking to eliminate check calls. For more information, visit www.truckertools.com .

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

Media contacts:

Iliriana Kaçaniku

Open Visibility Network

VP, Strategy and Innovation

hello@openvisibility.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686038/Open_Visibility_Network_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-visibility-network-welcomes-trucker-tools-as-the-newest-member-301658161.html