Su-vastika introduced a three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system with power ratings of 10 kVA to 500 kVA. The backup time provided by the system can be extended by using solar power in conjunction with the battery bank.From pv magazine India Gurugram-based solar startup Su-vastika has launched a lithium battery-based three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system that can be widely used as an alternative to polluting diesel generators (DGs), from residential and commercial buildings to educational facilities, hospitals and shopping malls. The UPS system is available with power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...