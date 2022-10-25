RWS's second-ever submission results in being listed among top 25% of participating companies

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of over 100,000 rated companies.

EcoVadis awards silver medals to the top 25 quartile of companies participating in its programme worldwide. RWS was also placed in the top 10% of companies in the industry category 'Other professional, scientific and technical activities,' with EcoVadis listing 100 strengths from RWS's submission. Highlights include RWS's:

Exceptional policy on major environmental issues

Endorsement of the Science Based Targets initiative and of the United Nations Global Compact

Communication on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals

Regular supplier assessment on environmental or social practices

Multiple policies and actions with regards to labour and human rights

ISO 14001 certification of multiple sites

Incident response procedure to manage breaches of confidential information

"We're honoured to have been awarded a silver medal in recognition of our achievements," said Carla Matthews, Head of Sustainability and ESG at RWS. "Earning this status in our second-ever submission is testament to the hard work of our teams to embed corporate sustainability into our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations to drive business improvement and reduce risk, as well as having a positive impact on our planet and society."

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis provides its 100,000 clients with a single platform, universal scorecard, benchmarks and performance improvement tools to measure the impact of their sustainability programmes.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world's top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005542/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105