

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased in September, amid a rise in prices for food products, while a weaker krona raised import and export prices, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices rose 20.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 22.0 percent growth in August. In July, inflation was 20.4 percent. Prices in the domestic market rose 20 percent.



Prices for energy related goods climbed 61.7 percent from last year and those for consumer goods gained 15.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in September. Domestic market prices edged up 0.1 percent.



Data also showed that import prices grew 30.5 percent yearly in September and rose 1.5 percent from a month ago.



Export prices increased 21.1 percent in September compared to last year and gained 0.6 percent from August.



