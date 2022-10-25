

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $692 Mln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38



