

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as a plunge in China's yuan helped the dollar index find some footing.



Spot gold dropped half a percent to $1,641.13 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent, at $1,644.35.



The dollar edged up as China's yuan hit a 15-year low in response to Xi Jinping's attempt to strengthen his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders.



The yuan temporarily fell to roughly 7.36 per dollar in trade outside of mainland China in early trade today, the lowest figure on record, before recovering some of its losses.



In economic releases, U.S. consumer confidence index for October and FHFA's house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for August will be out in the New York session.



Third quarter U.S. economic growth data, due later this week, is expected to shed more light on the potential damage of rising interest rates on the world's largest economy.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de