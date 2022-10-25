

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $303 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $474 million, or $2.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $340 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



