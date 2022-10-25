

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $152 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $2.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $5.65 billion from $6.00 billion last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $152 Mln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $5.65 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.



