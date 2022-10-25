Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 Ticker-Symbol: ERCB 
Tradegate
25.10.22
13:59 Uhr
5,515 Euro
-0,047
-0,84 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5305,53814:08
5,5315,53614:08
PR Newswire
25.10.2022 | 13:39
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Ericsson's Capital Markets Day 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on December 15, 2022.

The Capital Markets Day will be held as a physical event in New York and the presentations will also be broadcast live with the opportunity to join Q&A sessions through conference call.

The event will feature President and CEO Börje Ekholm together with CFO Carl Mellander, as well as other members of the Executive Management Team.

Agenda in short:

·8:00 AM EST: Registration and breakfast

·9:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST: Presentations and Q&A

·3:00 PM EST: Holiday Mingle

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

For registration and information about the event please go to: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/cmd

For more information about the event or your registration, please contact:

Pernilla Raj, Program Manager Investor Relations
pernilla.raj@ericsson.com

Kristoffer Edshage, Director of Corporate Media
kristoffer.edshage@ericsson.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here
https://twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

CONTACT:

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3654389/1643217.pdf

Invitation to Ericsson's Capital Markets Day 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-ericssons-capital-markets-day-2022-301658417.html

ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.