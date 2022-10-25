

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Water treatment company Pentair plc (PNR) Tuesday reported lower profit in the third quarter despite growth in revenue. However, earnings and revenue were above analysts' view. The company also cut its full-year earnings outlook, below consensus estimates.



Profit in the third quarter declined to $115.4 million or $0.70 per share from $143.6 million or $0.87 per share share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.99 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales for the quarter, however, increased to $1.055 billion from $969.2 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.04 billion.



Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS to be about $0.79 and sales to be flat compared to last year. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share on revenue growth of 5.8%.



For the full year, Pentair cut its adjusted EPS outlook to $3.65 from $3.70 -$3.75 provided earlier. sales for the year are currently expected to be 9% up year-on-year compared with previous outlook of 8%-10% up. Analysts see earnings of $3.67 per share on revenue growth of 10.3% for the year.



'Given the acceleration of inventory correction in our residential channels, coupled with headwinds from foreign exchange and higher interest rates, we expect volumes to continue to moderate for the next few quarters,' said John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PENTAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de