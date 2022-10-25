Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fall exploration program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project.

A National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate was recently updated on the 3Ts Project by SGS Geological Services to incorporate recent drill results from 2020-2022. The combined in-pit and underground components of the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems contain a total inferred resource estimate of 4,470,000 tonnes grading 3.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cut off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") in-pit and 2.0 g/t AuEq underground, containing 522,000 ounces of gold and 13,800,000 ounces of silver (report effective date of August 18, 2022 and authored by Armitage and Millar of SGS Geological Services; please see news release dated August 18, 2022 for further details).

Exploration will focus on surface mapping and sampling between the Ted-Mint and Tommy Vein Systems to better understand the structural and mineral potential of the target area, and to provide essential data to aid with future drill programs. Historic sampling carried out between 1994 and 2019 on 160 quartz vein samples within this target area returned up to 89.9 g/t gold and 1,350 g/t silver. This target area is 1,000 metres ("m") by 850 m and is split into two structural blocks by a northeast trending fault. The western block is referred to as the "Barney" target, and the eastern block as the "Butch" target. Historic drilling within these blocks has been extremely limited, with only 12 holes drilled totalling 1,539 m that targeted these veins.

Mapping and sampling at the eastern end of the property of additional target areas identified by the 2021 geophysical survey is also planned in order to establish a similar structural and mineralization understanding. These target areas have produced results from vein samples up to 39.8 g/t gold and 554 g/t silver representing significant targets for future drilling. Samples will be submitted for assaying to SGS Labs in Burnaby, B.C. for analysis and results are anticipated in December 2022.

The 3Ts Project is comprised of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 900 m and true widths up to 20 m, have been identified.

Figure 1: Map showing the Barney and Butch Target Zones in relation to the Tommy and Ted-Mint Vein Systems.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/141773_068e3e4f8484b83a_002full.jpg

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

