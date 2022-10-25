First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of October 26, 2022. Updated identifiers as of October 26, 2022: Trading code: BULL BABA X3 ND ISIN-code: DK0061495454 Order book id: 221992 Amount: 5,000,000 ______________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.