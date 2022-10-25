Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2022 | 14:05
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument.
Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of October 26, 2022. 

Updated identifiers as of October 26, 2022:

Trading code: BULL BABA X3 ND
ISIN-code: DK0061495454
Order book id: 221992
Amount: 5,000,000






______________________________________________________________________________
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33
93 33 66.
