Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 24-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 205.2226
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 256997
CODE: FINW LN
ISIN: LU0533033071
ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN
