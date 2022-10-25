Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported third quarter 2022 net income of $17.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.3 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $50.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.



William B. ("Brad") Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "Our successful expansion into new markets and addition of new banking talent has enabled us to continue capitalizing on the significant business investment occurring throughout the state of Michigan. This led to strong core results in the third quarter of 2022 with $3.8 million growth in net interest income, a 23 basis point expansion of our net interest margin on a linked quarter basis, net growth in each category of loans and growth in total deposits. In addition, our asset quality metrics continue to be very good, with low levels of past due loans, commercial watch credits, and non-performing assets as well as net loan recoveries for the quarter. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans is 1.50%. As we head into the fourth quarter of 2022, our focus will continue to be on the rotation of our earning asset mix out of lower yielding investments into higher yielding loans, growing our deposit base while managing our cost of funds, and controlling our non-interest expenses. While there is increasing concern about a potential economic slowdown, at this point we continue to see healthy economic conditions and loan demand in Michigan and we are excited about the opportunities we have to continue our growth trends for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2022 include:

Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 8.4% and 11.0%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2021;

Net growth in portfolio loans of $151.0 million (or 18.4% annualized);

Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.40% and 20.48%, respectively;

An increase in net interest income of 18.0% over the third quarter of 2021; and

The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 16, 2022.



Highlights for the first nine months of 2022 include:

Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.35% and 18.56%, respectively;

An increase in net interest income of $13.5 million or 14.1% over the first nine months of 2021;

Net growth in portfolio loans of $504.8 million (or 23.2% annualized); and

Net growth in deposits, excluding brokered time deposits, of $144.7 million (or 4.7% annualized).

Significant items impacting comparable 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the "MSR Changes") of $3.2 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) and $14.8 million ($0.55 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $0.6 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) and $2.8 million ($0.10 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Gain on sale of two branch facilities in other income of $1.0 million ($0.04 per diluted share, after taxes) during the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $0.7 million ($0.02 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2021.

Net gains on mortgage loans was $2.9 million ($0.11 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $8.4 million ($0.30 per diluted share, after taxes) in the third quarter of 2021.



Operating Results

The Company's net interest income totaled $39.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.1 million, or 18.0% from the year-ago period, and up $3.8 million, or 10.6%, from the second quarter of 2022. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the "net interest margin") was 3.49% during the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.18% in the year-ago period, and 3.26% in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.61 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.30 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.49 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income totaled $109.0 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 14.1% from the first nine months in 2021. The Company's net interest margin for the first nine months of 2022 was 3.25% compared to 3.09% in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 2021 was also due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $16.9 million and $50.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, compared to $19.7 million and $60.9 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $2.9 million and $8.4 million, respectively. For the first nine months of 2022, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $4.9 million compared to $30.3 million in 2021. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to lower profit margins on mortgage loan sales, a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold and fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.3 million and $1.3 million in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $18.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Nine months ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,190 $ 2,023 $ 6,397 $ 5,809 Fair value change due to price 3,203 599 14,775 2,813 Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,110 ) (1,351 ) (3,086 ) (4,146 ) Total $ 4,283 $ 1,271 $ 18,086 $ 4,476



Other income in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, was $2.6 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The decrease in other income was primarily attributed to a prior year relationship credit from our core data processing provider.

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $34.5 million in the year-ago period. For the first nine months of 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $96.3 million versus $97.1 million in 2021. The year-to-date decreases in non-interest expense are primarily due to decreases in data processing, loan and collection and conversion related expenses that were partially offset by an increase in compensation and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance, advertising expense and costs related to unfunded lending commitments. The increase in compensation and employee benefits in 2022 is due to several factors including, wage increases that were generally effective at the start of the year, a decreased level of compensation that was deferred as direct origination costs (due to lower mortgage loan origination volume), an increase in commercial lending personnel and higher health care insurance costs.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.0 million and $10.9 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.7 million and $11.5 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

9/30/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 41 $ 62 $ 242 Mortgage 4,737 4,914 5,160 Installment 529 569 515 Sub total 5,307 5,545 5,917 Less - government guaranteed loans 1,491 435 327 Total non-performing loans $ 3,816 $ 5,110 $ 5,590 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.19 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1340.20 % 924.70 % 837.19 %

(1) Excludes loans that are classified as "troubled debt restructured" that are still performing.



The provision for credit losses was an expense of $3.1 million and a credit of $0.7 million in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $4.0 million and a credit of $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The quarterly increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was the result of lower recoveries on loans previously charged off, a change in allocation rates due to subjective factors (prior year allocation rates were decreased while current year rates were unchanged during each respective quarter) and increases in pooled reserve allocations due in part to loan portfolio growth and portfolio mix. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of an increase in the adjustment to allocations based on the pooled reserves due in part to loan growth and lower recoveries on loans previously charged off. The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.1 million and $1.5 million in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $51.1 million, or 1.50% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.93 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $226.6 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.41 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $4.33 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $209.9 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in non-interest bearing, interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and brokered time deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $70.6 million at September 30, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale ("AFS") totaled $804.3 million at September 30, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in securities AFS is primarily due to the transfer of $391.6 million of securities AFS to held to maturity on April 1, 2022.

Accrued income and other assets were $126.2 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $60.1 million from December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to the increases in the fair value of certain pay-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and deferred tax assets related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

Accrued expenses and other liabilities totaled $106.3 million at September 30, 2022, versus $80.2 million at December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of certain receive-fixed derivative instruments due to an increase in interest rates and an increase in income taxes payable.

Total shareholders' equity was $332.3 million at September 30, 2022, or 6.74% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $301.3 million at September 30, 2022, or $14.30 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale due to a rise in interest rates. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.47 % 8.57 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.92 % 11.80 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.92 % 11.80 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.17 % 13.05 % 10.00 %



Share Repurchase Plan

On December 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2022 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2022 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2022. For the first nine months of 2022, the Company repurchased 181,586 shares at a weighted average price of $22.08 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP - Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (Access Code # 933129). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/213775426

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 219918). The replay will be available through November 1, 2022.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.9 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and second-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 57,059 $ 51,069 Interest bearing deposits 13,573 58,404 Cash and Cash Equivalents 70,632 109,473 Securities available for sale 804,272 1,412,830 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $341,129 at September 30, 2022 and zero at December 31, 2021) 379,429 — Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 17,653 18,427 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 9,091 55,470 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value — 34,811 Loans Commercial 1,408,230 1,203,581 Mortgage 1,354,879 1,139,659 Installment 646,749 561,805 Total Loans 3,409,858 2,905,045 Allowance for credit losses (51,142 ) (47,252 ) Net Loans 3,358,716 2,857,793 Other real estate and repossessed assets 348 245 Property and equipment, net 35,711 36,404 Bank-owned life insurance 55,146 55,279 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 43,158 26,232 Other intangibles 2,697 3,336 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 126,224 66,140 Total Assets $ 4,931,377 $ 4,704,740 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,376,765 $ 1,321,601 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,957,421 1,897,487 Reciprocal 616,435 586,626 Time 308,262 308,438 Brokered time 68,145 2,938 Total Deposits 4,327,028 4,117,090 Other borrowings 86,707 30,009 Subordinated debt 39,414 39,357 Subordinated debentures 39,643 39,592 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 106,277 80,208 Total Liabilities 4,599,069 4,306,256 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,063,954 shares at September 30, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021 320,437 323,401 Retained earnings 108,916 74,582 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (97,045 ) 501 Total Shareholders' Equity 332,308 398,484 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,931,377 $ 4,704,740



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021

(unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 37,092 $ 31,454 $ 30,132 $ 96,964 $ 86,328 Interest on securities Taxable 5,329 4,950 3,922 14,831 10,374 Tax-exempt 2,284 1,746 1,597 5,584 4,525 Other investments 220 214 204 651 629 Total Interest Income 44,925 38,364 35,855 118,030 101,856 Interest Expense Deposits 3,625 1,216 1,090 5,608 3,488 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 1,403 1,087 962 3,463 2,888 Total Interest Expense 5,028 2,303 2,052 9,071 6,376 Net Interest Income 39,897 36,061 33,803 108,959 95,480 Provision for credit losses 3,145 2,379 (659 ) 3,951 (2,558 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 36,752 33,682 34,462 105,008 98,038 Non-interest Income Interchange income 4,049 3,422 4,237 10,553 10,739 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,082 3,096 2,944 9,135 7,178 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 2,857 1,253 8,361 4,945 30,280 Securities available for sale — (345 ) 5 (275 ) 1,421 Mortgage loan servicing, net 4,283 4,162 1,271 18,086 4,476 Other 2,590 3,044 2,877 7,997 6,778 Total Non-interest Income 16,861 14,632 19,695 50,441 60,872 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,601 19,882 21,659 60,613 60,064 Data processing 2,653 2,644 3,022 7,513 7,972 Occupancy, net 2,062 2,077 2,082 6,682 6,578 Interchange expense 927 1,262 1,202 3,200 3,351 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 987 1,042 1,075 3,074 3,112 Communications 723 762 683 2,242 2,341 Loan and collection 772 647 735 1,978 2,353 Advertising 345 560 666 1,585 1,319 FDIC deposit insurance 591 457 346 1,570 983 Legal and professional 573 479 513 1,545 1,534 Costs related to unfunded lending commitments 382 649 369 676 363 Conversion related expenses — 6 275 50 1,636 Net gains on other real estate and repossessed assets (18 ) (141 ) (28 ) (214 ) (202 ) Other 1,768 2,108 1,913 5,736 5,665 Total Non-interest Expense 32,366 32,434 34,512 96,250 97,069 Income Before Income Tax 21,247 15,880 19,645 59,199 61,841 Income tax expense 3,950 2,879 3,683 10,934 11,454 Net Income $ 17,297 $ 13,001 $ 15,962 $ 48,265 $ 50,387 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.62 $ 0.74 $ 2.29 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.73 $ 2.27 $ 2.30



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 39,897 $ 36,061 $ 33,001 $ 34,285 $ 33,803 Provision for credit losses 3,145 2,379 (1,573 ) 630 (659 ) Non-interest income 16,861 14,632 18,948 15,771 19,695 Non-interest expense 32,366 32,434 31,450 33,954 34,512 Income before income tax 21,247 15,880 22,072 15,472 19,645 Income tax expense 3,950 2,879 4,105 2,964 3,683 Net income $ 17,297 $ 13,001 $ 17,967 $ 12,508 $ 15,962 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.62 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 0.74 Diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.61 0.84 0.58 0.73 Cash dividend per share 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21 Average shares outstanding 21,057,673 21,070,266 21,191,860 21,256,367 21,515,669 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,251,933 21,266,476 21,398,128 21,473,963 21,726,346 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.10 % 1.54 % 1.07 % 1.40 % Return on average equity 20.48 15.68 19.38 12.61 15.93 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.26 62.50 59.62 66.68 63.47 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 3.92 % 3.47 % 3.16 % 3.30 % 3.37 % Interest expense 0.43 0.21 0.16 0.17 0.19 Net interest income 3.49 3.26 3.00 3.13 3.18 Average Balances Loans $ 3,360,621 $ 3,145,095 $ 2,980,098 $ 2,957,985 $ 2,903,700 Securities 1,226,203 1,312,934 1,407,225 1,367,038 1,317,382 Total earning assets 4,610,307 4,493,714 4,492,757 4,433,400 4,296,662 Total assets 4,884,841 4,758,960 4,721,205 4,654,491 4,513,774 Deposits 4,326,958 4,221,047 4,158,528 4,069,901 3,934,937 Interest bearing liabilities 3,075,210 3,005,103 2,950,337 2,863,057 2,740,444 Shareholders' equity 335,120 332,610 376,010 393,477 397,542 End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 6.15 % 6.26 % 6.85 % 7.85 % 8.02 % Average equity to average assets 6.86 6.99 7.96 8.45 8.81 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 15.78 $ 15.73 $ 16.79 $ 18.82 $ 18.76 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 14.30 14.25 15.31 17.33 17.27 Total shares outstanding 21,063,954 21,049,218 21,168,230 21,171,036 21,321,092 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,409,858 $ 3,258,850 $ 3,004,065 $ 2,905,045 $ 2,883,978 Securities 1,183,701 1,241,312 1,400,137 1,412,830 1,348,378 Total earning assets 4,254,447 4,170,577 4,514,590 4,484,987 4,405,189 Total assets 4,931,377 4,826,209 4,761,983 4,704,740 4,622,340 Deposits 4,327,028 4,290,574 4,205,498 4,117,090 4,012,068 Interest bearing liabilities 3,076,613 2,997,883 2,956,736 2,865,090 2,784,554 Shareholders' equity 332,308 331,134 355,449 398,484 400,031

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 39,897 $ 33,803 $ 108,959 $ 95,480 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 462 492 1,425 1,374 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 40,359 $ 34,295 $ 110,384 $ 96,854 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.45 % 3.13 % 3.21 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.49 % 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.09 %

(1) Annualized.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 332,308 $ 331,134 $ 355,449 $ 398,484 $ 400,031 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,697 2,871 3,104 3,336 3,579 Tangible common equity $ 301,311 $ 299,963 $ 324,045 $ 366,848 $ 368,152 Total assets $ 4,931,377 $ 4,826,209 $ 4,761,983 $ 4,704,740 $ 4,622,340 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,697 2,871 3,104 3,336 3,579 Tangible assets $ 4,900,380 $ 4,795,038 $ 4,730,579 $ 4,673,104 $ 4,590,461 Common equity ratio 6.74 % 6.86 % 7.46 % 8.47 % 8.65 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.15 % 6.26 % 6.85 % 7.85 % 8.02 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 332,308 $ 331,134 $ 355,449 $ 398,484 $ 400,031 Tangible common equity $ 301,311 $ 299,963 $ 324,045 $ 366,848 $ 368,152 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,064 21,049 21,168 21,171 21,321 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 15.78 $ 15.73 $ 16.79 $ 18.82 $ 18.76 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 14.30 $ 14.25 $ 15.31 $ 17.33 $ 17.27



The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders' equity per share of common stock.