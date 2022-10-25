DJ GameSwift announces latest product updates as its expansion into Web3 Gaming Space continues

GameSwift Announces Latest Product Updates as Its Expansion Into Web3 Gaming Space Continues NEWS RELEASE BY GAMESWIFT

Tallin, Estonia | October 25, 2022 05:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

GameSwift, a one-stop gaming ecosystem that aims to introduce cross-chain interoperability to web3 gaming, has confirmed its plans to expand to all aspects of web3 gaming.

In the latest announcement, GameSwift stated that it would not limit itself to a typical gaming platform, as the project has lofty goals and aspirations to become a one-stop shop for everything related to web3 gaming.

Remember that GameSwift recently announced a strategic partnership with the Polygon network focused on building a gaming-optimized chain and introducing its revolutionary tools for all gaming enthusiasts interested in exploring the web3 world.

As a result, GameSwift will begin by offering the GameSwift Platform, which will function similarly to its web2-based forerunners of digital distribution and give users seamless access to a sizable library of games, before moving on to offering a full range of tools and services for all web3 gaming enthusiasts-players and builders.

To provide users with unrivaled fun and convenience, the GameSwift team will cherry-pick high-quality gaming projects and list them on the Platform. This also eliminates the need to visit multiple websites to find, download, and run a game. Instead, GameSwift provides a platform for users to launch and try out the games they find appealing within the app, allowing them to discover quality projects that are easily accessible. It simply expedites things.

GameSwift to Make Web3 Gain Traction in the Gaming Community

In the first half of 2022, no less than six billion dollars were invested in web3 gaming projects. With 40% of the population playing video games, blockchain gaming is set out to attract the next billion users to cryptocurrency.

Since the gaming industry accounts for 51% of all blockchain usage, the boom in cryptocurrency gaming has already begun. Bartle's research indicates that 80% of gamers spend time in front of screens socializing and interacting with others, so it should be no surprise that web2-based digital distribution platforms like Steam are becoming more and more well-liked.

However, as long as players and significant game publishers are wary of web3 games, there hasn't been a solution like this for crypto gaming. GameSwift aims to fill this gap and offer a platform for engaging in web3 gaming while creating and growing communities. Thanks to the upcoming partnerships, the next phase of GameSwift's growth is to onboard the next million players into web3.

About GameSwift

GameSwift is a game-changing product that is changing the web3 gaming industry.

As a decentralized and community-driven ecosystem, they provide a vast range of products making up a true web3 gaming empire. It is a 360-degree platform for game developers and gaming studios, offering all of the tools necessary to launch web2 games into the web3 environment, as well as a space for true gamers who want to participate in the crypto world and become a part of web3.

Finally, GameSwift's goal is to build the largest gaming community possible, ensuring that games gain immediate traction and reach many players.

GameSwift was founded on the convergence of blockchain innovation, a passion for gaming, a strong technological foundation, and decentralized financial technologies.

To learn more about GameSwift check Twitter

If you'd like to participate in empowering the next generation of web3 games and are a passionate creator who aims to bring to life an immersive web3-based gaming adventure, the applications are now open. Fill in the application form here to launch your game with GameSwift!

