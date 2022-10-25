Niwot, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Star Buds, known for their award-winning Pootie Tang sativa, is excited to announce the details for the upcoming Niwot Great Pumpkin Party scheduled for Saturday, October 29th. This Niwot community event will be open to the public and run from 10:00 am until 1:30 pm in the Old Town & Cottonwood Square.

"Star Buds is incredibly grateful for the support we've received from the Niwot community! Because of their continued support, Star Buds has decided to add to the fun! We're excited to feature exclusive deals, a food truck, a social media scavenger hunt, and a lot more on Saturday. Wana, Harmony, and Cheeba Chews will also have vendor pop-ups on-site to provide information for those interested. Come by and say 'Hello!" said Brittanny Swalewski, Marketing Coordinator for Schwazze, the parent operator for Star Buds.

Star Buds is looking forward to hosting the MacNNoodles food truck in their parking lot from 11 am to 2 pm in addition to vendor pop-ups, a social media scavenger hunt, and special promotions.

The Niwot Great Pumpkin Party event details are as follows:

When: Saturday, October 29th

Cost: No Charge

Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Location: Old Town & Cottonwood Square

To enjoy the promotions, social media scavenger hunt, and the MacNNoodles food truck please visit Star Buds Niwot at: 6924 N 79th St, Niwot, CO 80503

About Star Buds

Star Buds Marijuana Dispensary in Niwot proudly sells some of the best strains available, including their Cannabis Cup-winning sativa. With a fantastic selection of concentrates, edibles, tinctures and more, Star Buds has something for everyone. Their primary mission is to provide each customer with a unique and memorable dispensary experience that meets their specific needs. To ensure this happens, staff members are always available to answer questions and guide visitors throughout the store. Star Buds also gives back to the community through its Cancer Relief Program, providing discounts for veterans, and other unique local opportunities that create positive impact.

