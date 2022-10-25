Among the revealed winners was the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - The 2022 HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards revealed its full list of winners. These awards are the most important and influential within the US Hedge Fund industry, with many well-established funds vying for the recognition of its panel of judges that consists of well-regarded institutional and private investors and specialist investment consultants.

It acknowledged that the calibre of contestants for 2022 was incredibly high and congratulated every fund that won an award. Among the winners was the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund, which won the "Credit - Relative Value Under $500M" category. Other well-known fund managers such as Fortress Investment Group, Citadel, AQR Capital Management, and the D.E. Shaw Group also took home awards in their respective categories.

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP Asset Management Inc, commented: "It is reassuring to know that we are recognized for providing value to our clients, be they institutional or retail investors. Our Fund has provided an average return of 30.25% per year since its inception in 2013. Even during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 bear markets, the Fund generated positive results in each month."

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP Asset Management Inc, further added: " We continue to be pleased that AIP has won several awards in previous years and that it continues to gain recognition in the US having won the HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards. This is an honour for us and confirmation our innovative investment approach works well regardless of the market direction and black swan events like the global pandemic."

About AIP

Founded in 2013, AIP has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing and strives to protect the principal investment while gaining upside market exposure to small cap companies. AIP is one of the top performing private debt investors in Canada with a focus on the sub $200M market cap segment of the North American Market. A Toronto-based firm of professionals with over 100 years of combined direct lending. private equity and capital markets experience.

Disclaimer: Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum (OM) before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only. Relationship Disclosure: Ninepoint Partners LP acts as an exempt market dealer and distributes Class A, Class F, and certain subseries of Class I Units of the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP.

