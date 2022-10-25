Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Procurement Marketplace, the Sydney-based marketplace that connects procurement projects with professionals, is launching a new supplier-focussed dimension to the platform. This will cater for suppliers that can then be matched up with procurement teams that are seeking their goods and services.

Procurement Marketplace has already integrated a system for helping clients to secure procurement talent. This new supplier element will be targeted towards the other end of the procurement spectrum, as it will help connect suppliers with firms and professionals that need to procure their items.

Senior officials at the company underline that this will enable firms to more effectively keep tabs on all aspects of their supply chains. For instance, the platform will enable clients to check whether prospective suppliers are Net Zero and ESG-compliant, as well as the extent to which they conform to Modern Slavery regulations. Prior to the unveiling of this platform, there was no simple, streamlined mechanism for gathering together all of this data and assessing suppliers in this way.

70% of consumers state that they are happy to pay higher prices for sustainable goods. At the same time, supply chains are responsible for 90% of industry's environmental impact. However, less than a quarter of companies engage their vendors and suppliers about their sustainability practices. This latest addition to the Procurement Marketplace platform is making it easier for firms to vett their suppliers before procuring their goods.

As part of this announcement, the team behind Procurement Marketplace has highlighted that they have partnered with the Ethical Trade Alliance. This will not only expand the number of suppliers on the marketplace, but it will also ensure that ethical and sustainable trading continues to be placed at the heart of the platform.

Furthermore, this consolidates the company's aim of establishing this new dimension of the marketplace as a source of truth on the status of suppliers. Through its categorisation system, it is able to clearly showcase whether certain suppliers are indigenous-owned, women-owned, whether they offer national disability support, etc.

This supplier-focussed sub-element of the platform will be provided through a subscription model, with a range of suppliers across a number of sectors having already signed up to be on the marketplace.

"Ethicality is rightly becoming more of a concern for both consumers and corporations, as they increasingly want to ensure that they are not inadvertently promoting questionable practices through their supply chains. This newest aspect of Procurement Marketplace is facilitating greater transparency across supply chains. We aspire to utilize this as a means of encouraging all suppliers to become more aware of the steps that they can be taking in order to ensure that they are trading as ethically as possible," emphasizes Amy-Renee Hovorka, Founder of Procurement Marketplace.

