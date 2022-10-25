Anzeige
25.10.2022 | 15:17
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 23 0315) admitted to trading on October 26, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:          Endurlán ríkissjóðs                
2  Org. no:         471283-0459                    
3  LEI            254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15               
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)      RIKV 23 0315                   
5  ISIN code         IS0000034551                   
6  CFI code         D-Y-Z-T-X-R                    
7  FISN númer        ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB 20230315        
8  Bonds/bills:       Bills                       
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously                           
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this   14.670.000.000 kr.                
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD    1 kr.                       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock  Yes                        
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type     Other                       
15 Amortization type, if   Bill                       
   other                                   
               ---------------------------------------------------
16 Currency         ISK                        
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date        October 26, 2022                 
19 First ordinary      March 15, 2023                  
   installment date                              
20 Total number of      1                         
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency   N/A                        
22 Maturity date       March 15, 2023                  
23 Interest rate       N/A                        
24 Floating interest rate,                           
   if applicable                               
25 Floating interest rate,                           
   if other                                  
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest                  
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
29 Day count convention   ACT/360                      
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
31 Interest from date    N/A                        
32 First ordinary coupon                            
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon                           
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow,                           
   then how                                  
36 Dirty price / clean                             
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a   No                        
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include accrued                          
   interest for days                             
   missing until next                             
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date      N/A                        
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option        No                        
46 Put option        No                        
47 Convertible        No                        
48 Credit rating (rating   Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic   
   agency, date)       loans.                      
                            Mar. 2017 S&P: A for  
                long term domestic and A-1 for short term    
                domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long  
                term domestic loans.               
               ---------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD     Yes                        
51 Securities depository   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð              
52 Date of Application for  October 24, 2022                 
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of    October 24, 2022                 
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to   October 26, 2022                 
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID       RIKV_23_0315                   
56 Instrument subtype    T-Bills                      
57 Market          Iceland Cash Bond Trading             
58 List population name   ICE_TREASURY_BILLS                
59 Static volatility guards No                        
60 Dynamic volatility    No                        
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier     BOND - Bonds                   
62 Bond type         EUSB - Sovereign Bond
