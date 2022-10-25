CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2022 third-quarter net income of $29.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to net income of $40.1 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. The 2022 third-quarter results include an impairment charge of $10.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, related to the Company's decision to exit its rail business in Russia.
Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $107.5 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, compared to $82.1 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The 2022 year-to-date results include net negative impacts of $55.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2021 year-to-date results included net negative impacts of $43.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
"Demand for railcars remains strong across our global fleets," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "Fleet utilization at Rail North America remains high at 99.6% and our renewal success rate was 87.2% during the quarter. Absolute lease rates in North America increased sequentially for the ninth consecutive quarter, and the renewal lease rate change of GATX's Lease Price Index was positive 37.5% with an average renewal term of 33 months. We recently announced a new committed railcar supply agreement, totaling a minimum of 15,000 railcars, which will enable us to continue serving our large and diverse customer base in North America.
"Rail International performed well during the quarter as Rail Europe and Rail India maintained high fleet utilization and continued to take delivery of new cars to meet robust customer demand. In Portfolio Management, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates continue to perform as expected. Global air passenger volume improved from a year ago but remains below pre-pandemic levels."
Mr. Lyons added, "Despite a volatile macro environment, we continue to identify attractive long-term growth opportunities in our markets in addition to the signing of a new railcar supply agreement in North America. Our disciplined asset allocation strategy resulted in investment volume of $203.4 million in the quarter and $887.9 million year to date."
Mr. Lyons concluded, "Based on year-to-date performance and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we expect our 2022 full-year earnings to be at the upper end of our previously announced guidance range of $5.60 to $6.00 per diluted share. This guidance excludes any impact from Tax Adjustments and Other Items."
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $64.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $66.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Year to date, Rail North America reported segment profit of $237.8 million, compared to $209.8 million in the same period of 2021. Higher revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was offset primarily by lower remarketing income due to timing. Higher 2022 year-to-date results were predominantly driven by higher gains on asset dispositions.
At Sept. 30, 2022, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet was composed of approximately 111,500 cars, including over 10,200 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 99.6% at the end of the third quarter, compared to 99.4% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.2% at the end of the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was positive 37.5%. This compares to positive 18.3% in the prior quarter and negative 8.1% in the third quarter of 2021. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the third quarter was 33 months, compared to 34 months in the prior quarter and 32 months in the third quarter of 2021. Rail North America's investment volume during the third quarter was $142.5 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International's segment profit was $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $27.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date 2022, Rail International reported segment profit of $67.7 million, compared to $76.1 million for the same period of 2021. The third-quarter and year-to-date 2022 segment results include an impairment charge of $10.8 million related to the Company's decision to exit its rail business in Russia. Compared to the prior year periods, results were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
At Sept. 30, 2022, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE) fleet consisted of over 27,700 cars. Utilization was 99.4%, compared to 99.9% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.1% at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Segment loss year-to-date 2022 was $8.4 million, compared to a segment profit of $24.5 million for the same period of 2021. Year-to-date 2022 results include an impairment charge of $31.5 million associated with the decision to sell five specialized gas vessels (recorded in the second quarter) and a net impairment charge recorded by the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF), of which GATX's share is $15.3 million, related to aircraft spare engines in Russia (recorded in the first quarter). Favorable results in 2022 were driven by the performance at RRPF.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
292.4
$
283.9
$
860.6
$
852.1
Marine operating revenue
4.8
5.0
16.2
13.7
Other revenue
23.8
24.6
73.5
70.6
Total Revenues
321.0
313.5
950.3
936.4
Expenses
Maintenance expense
75.9
74.2
221.3
225.1
Marine operating expense
3.6
3.7
11.7
13.8
Depreciation expense
88.7
91.1
268.2
271.2
Operating lease expense
9.0
9.0
27.1
30.1
Other operating expense
8.7
9.7
28.7
31.3
Selling, general and administrative expense
47.6
45.9
142.7
140.8
Total Expenses
233.5
233.6
699.7
712.3
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
3.9
21.9
53.4
79.1
Interest expense, net
(53.6
)
(49.8
)
(156.7
)
(153.4
)
Other expense
(2.5
)
(0.3
)
(15.8
)
(9.7
)
Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings
35.3
51.7
131.5
140.1
Income taxes
(13.7
)
(14.4
)
(38.8
)
(36.4
)
Share of affiliates' earnings (losses), net of taxes
7.5
2.8
14.8
(21.6
)
Net Income
$
29.1
$
40.1
$
107.5
$
82.1
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.82
$
1.13
$
3.04
$
2.32
Average number of common shares
35.2
35.5
35.4
35.4
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
1.11
$
2.99
$
2.28
Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
35.7
36.0
35.9
36.0
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.52
$
0.50
$
1.56
$
1.50
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
September 30
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
596.3
$
344.3
Restricted Cash
0.3
0.2
Receivables
Rent and other receivables
71.9
69.8
Finance leases (as lessor)
102.1
100.2
Less: allowance for losses
(6.0
)
(6.2
)
168.0
163.8
Operating Assets and Facilities
11,168.4
11,163.6
Less: allowance for depreciation
(3,310.2
)
(3,378.8
)
7,858.2
7,784.8
Lease Assets (as lessee)
Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
246.4
270.7
Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation
—
1.5
246.4
272.2
Investments in Affiliated Companies
604.3
588.4
Goodwill
109.3
123.0
Other Assets ($46.9 million and $3.8 million related to assets held for sale)
292.6
265.0
Total Assets
$
9,875.4
$
9,541.7
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
184.5
$
215.8
Debt
Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
16.3
18.1
Recourse
6,353.1
5,887.5
6,369.4
5,905.6
Lease Obligations (as lessee)
Operating leases
259.0
286.2
Finance leases
—
1.5
259.0
287.7
Deferred Income Taxes
1,007.5
1,001.0
Other Liabilities
114.5
112.4
Total Liabilities
7,934.9
7,522.5
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,940.5
2,019.2
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
9,875.4
$
9,541.7
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In millions)
Rail
Rail International
Portfolio Management
Other
GATX Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
211.3
$
65.3
$
8.3
$
7.5
$
292.4
Marine operating revenue
—
—
4.8
—
4.8
Other revenue
20.0
2.3
—
1.5
23.8
Total Revenues
231.3
67.6
13.1
9.0
321.0
Expenses
Maintenance expense
62.4
12.8
—
0.7
75.9
Marine operating expense
—
—
3.6
—
3.6
Depreciation expense
65.3
16.8
3.7
2.9
88.7
Operating lease expense
9.0
—
—
—
9.0
Other operating expense
6.0
1.5
0.6
0.6
8.7
Total Expenses
142.7
31.1
7.9
4.2
185.9
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions
13.3
(10.3
)
0.8
0.1
3.9
Interest expense, net
(36.5
)
(11.2
)
(4.6
)
(1.3
)
(53.6
)
Other (expense) income
(1.4
)
(0.5
)
0.1
(0.7
)
(2.5
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings
0.3
—
9.7
—
10.0
Segment profit
$
64.3
$
14.5
$
11.2
$
2.9
$
92.9
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
47.6
Income taxes (includes $2.5 related to affiliates' earnings)
16.2
Net income
$
29.1
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
142.5
$
50.1
$
—
$
10.8
$
203.4
Net Gain (loss) on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
8.8
$
0.3
$
—
$
—
$
9.1
Residual sharing income
0.2
—
0.8
—
1.0
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
4.3
0.2
—
0.1
4.6
Asset impairments
—
(10.8
)
—
—
(10.8
)
$
13.3
$
(10.3
)
$
0.8
$
0.1
$
3.9
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In millions)
Rail
Rail International
Portfolio Management
Other
GATX Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
200.4
$
68.8
$
8.2
$
6.5
$
283.9
Marine operating revenue
—
—
5.0
—
5.0
Other revenue
19.4
2.7
0.1
2.4
24.6
Total Revenues
219.8
71.5
13.3
8.9
313.5
Expenses
Maintenance expense
58.9
14.0
—
1.3
74.2
Marine operating expense
—
—
3.7
—
3.7
Depreciation expense
64.8
18.5
4.9
2.9
91.1
Operating lease expense
9.0
—
—
—
9.0
Other operating expense
6.6
1.8
0.6
0.7
9.7
Total Expenses
139.3
34.3
9.2
4.9
187.7
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
20.2
0.9
0.6
0.2
21.9
Interest expense, net
(32.9
)
(10.9
)
(4.5
)
(1.5
)
(49.8
)
Other (expense) income
(1.1
)
(0.2
)
2.0
(1.0
)
(0.3
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings
(0.2
)
—
4.0
—
3.8
Segment profit
$
66.5
$
27.0
$
6.2
$
1.7
$
101.4
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
45.9
Income taxes (includes $1.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
15.4
Net income
$
40.1
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
178.9
$
40.9
$
—
$
10.0
$
229.8
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
14.4
$
0.3
$
—
$
0.2
$
14.9
Residual sharing income
0.2
—
0.6
—
0.8
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
5.6
0.6
—
—
6.2
$
20.2
$
0.9
$
0.6
$
0.2
$
21.9
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(In millions)
Rail
North America
Rail International
Portfolio Management
Other
GATX Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
615.0
$
199.4
$
24.8
$
21.4
$
860.6
Marine operating revenue
—
—
16.2
—
16.2
Other revenue
61.8
6.5
0.1
5.1
73.5
Total Revenues
676.8
205.9
41.1
26.5
950.3
Expenses
Maintenance expense
180.1
39.0
—
2.2
221.3
Marine operating expense
—
—
11.7
—
11.7
Depreciation expense
193.7
52.0
13.6
8.9
268.2
Operating lease expense
27.1
—
—
—
27.1
Other operating expense
19.2
6.0
1.7
1.8
28.7
Total Expenses
420.1
97.0
27.0
12.9
557.0
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions
90.0
(7.9
)
(29.1
)
0.4
53.4
Interest expense, net
(105.8
)
(33.5
)
(13.9
)
(3.5
)
(156.7
)
Other (expense) income
(3.4
)
0.2
—
(12.6
)
(15.8
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings
0.3
—
20.5
—
20.8
Segment profit (loss)
$
237.8
$
67.7
$
(8.4
)
$
(2.1
)
$
295.0
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
142.7
Income taxes (includes $6.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
44.8
Net income
$
107.5
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
676.6
$
177.8
$
—
$
33.5
$
887.9
Net Gain (loss) on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
74.4
$
1.0
$
—
$
0.2
$
75.6
Residual sharing income
2.3
—
2.4
—
4.7
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
13.3
1.9
—
0.2
15.4
Asset impairments
—
(10.8
)
(31.5
)
—
(42.3
)
$
90.0
$
(7.9
)
$
(29.1
)
$
0.4
$
53.4
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(In millions)
Rail
North America
Rail International
Portfolio Management
Other
GATX Consolidated
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
611.4
$
204.7
$
19.8
$
16.2
$
852.1
Marine operating revenue
—
—
13.7
—
13.7
Other revenue
56.4
7.9
0.5
5.8
70.6
Total Revenues
667.8
212.6
34.0
22.0
936.4
Expenses
Maintenance expense
178.8
43.6
—
2.7
225.1
Marine operating expense
—
—
13.8
—
13.8
Depreciation expense
195.7
55.2
12.6
7.7
271.2
Operating lease expense
30.1
—
—
—
30.1
Other operating expense
22.6
5.5
1.2
2.0
31.3
Total Expenses
427.2
104.3
27.6
12.4
571.5
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
74.8
2.0
1.7
0.6
79.1
Interest expense, net
(102.5
)
(34.2
)
(12.0
)
(4.7
)
(153.4
)
Other (expense) income
(2.9
)
—
2.0
(8.8
)
(9.7
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (loss) earnings
(0.2
)
—
26.4
—
26.2
Segment profit (loss)
$
209.8
$
76.1
$
24.5
$
(3.3
)
$
307.1
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
140.8
Income taxes (includes $47.8 related to affiliates' earnings)
84.2
Net income
$
82.1
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
394.4
$
126.1
$
353.0
$
19.7
$
893.2
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
62.2
$
0.7
$
—
$
0.5
$
63.4
Residual sharing income
0.8
—
1.7
—
2.5
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
11.8
1.3
—
0.1
13.2
$
74.8
$
2.0
$
1.7
$
0.6
$
79.1
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income(1)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (GAAP)
$
29.1
$
40.1
$
107.5
$
82.1
Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income:
Rail Russia impairment at Rail International (2)
10.8
—
10.8
—
Specialized Gas Vessels impairment at Portfolio Management (3)
—
—
31.5
—
Environmental remediation costs (4)
—
—
5.9
—
Debt extinguishment costs (5)
—
—
—
4.5
Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income
$
10.8
$
—
$
48.2
$
4.5
Income taxes thereon, based on applicable effective tax rate
$
—
$
—
$
(1.5
)
$
(1.1
)
Other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income:
Income tax rate change (6)
—
—
(3.0
)
—
Total other income tax adjustments attributable to consolidated income
$
—
$
—
$
(3.0
)
$
—
Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes:
Aircraft spare engine impairment at RRPF (7)
—
—
11.5
—
Income tax rate change (8)
—
—
—
39.7
Total adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes
$
—
$
—
$
11.5
$
39.7
Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
39.9
$
40.1
$
162.7
$
125.2
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share(1)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.81
$
1.11
$
2.99
$
2.28
Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
1.12
$
1.11
$
4.53
$
3.48
_________
(1)
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
(2)
In the third quarter of 2022, we made the decision to exit our rail business in Russia. As a result, we recorded losses associated with the impairment of the net assets.
(3)
In the second quarter of 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. As a result, we recorded losses associated with the impairments of these assets.
(4)
Reserve recorded as part of an executed agreement for anticipated remediation costs at a previously owned property, sold in 1974.
(5)
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the early redemption of our $150 million 5.625% Senior Notes due 2066.
(6)
Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate reduction in Austria in 2022.
(7)
Impairment losses related to aircraft spare engines in Russia that RRPF does not expect to recover.
(8)
Deferred income tax adjustment due to an enacted corporate income tax rate increase in the United Kingdom in 2021.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
Rail North America
$
6,405.4
$
6,347.2
$
6,183.7
$
6,101.6
$
5,976.8
Rail International
1,554.3
1,634.5
1,677.9
1,689.2
1,672.2
Portfolio Management
970.9
1,010.3
1,031.5
1,040.0
1,019.6
Other
348.2
351.7
366.0
366.4
351.5
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
9,278.8
$
9,343.7
$
9,259.1
$
9,197.2
$
9,020.1
Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
Unrestricted cash
$
(596.3
)
$
(180.3
)
$
(649.3
)
$
(344.3
)
$
(566.0
)
Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
16.3
20.0
18.6
18.1
20.7
Recourse debt
6,353.1
5,964.4
6,256.9
5,887.5
6,029.8
Operating lease obligations
259.0
266.7
273.4
286.2
292.1
Finance lease obligations
—
—
—
1.5
—
Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
$
6,032.1
$
6,070.8
$
5,899.6
$
5,849.0
$
5,776.6
Shareholders' Equity
$
1,940.5
$
1,981.5
$
2,060.8
$
2,019.2
$
1,976.9
Recourse Leverage (1)
3.1
3.1
2.9
2.9
2.9
_________
(1)
Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
Total Assets
$
9,875.4
$
9,524.2
$
9,908.6
$
9,541.7
$
9,586.3
Less: cash
(596.6
)
(180.5
)
(649.5
)
(344.5
)
(566.2
)
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
9,278.8
$
9,343.7
$
9,259.1
$
9,197.2
$
9,020.1
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Rail North America Statistics
Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
Average renewal lease rate change
37.5
%
18.3
%
9.3
%
(0.7
)%
(8.1
)%
Average renewal term (months)
33
34
30
37
32
Fleet Rollforward (2)
Beginning balance
101,272
100,452
101,570
101,341
102,144
Cars added
772
1,414
943
959
742
Cars scrapped
(506
)
(594
)
(547
)
(358
)
(947
)
Cars sold
(249
)
—
(1,514
)
(372
)
(598
)
Ending balance
101,289
101,272
100,452
101,570
101,341
Utilization
99.6
%
99.4
%
99.3
%
99.2
%
99.2
%
Average active railcars
100,783
100,079
100,253
100,658
100,467
Boxcar Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
10,315
10,283
12,946
12,809
12,659
Cars added
—
85
352
421
277
Cars scrapped
(91
)
64
(109
)
(184
)
(127
)
Cars sold
—
(117
)
(2,906
)
(100
)
—
Ending balance
10,224
10,315
10,283
12,946
12,809
Utilization
100.0
%
99.9
%
99.8
%
99.7
%
98.4
%
Average active railcars
10,267
10,239
10,856
12,747
12,432
Rail Europe Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
27,470
27,192
27,109
26,840
26,727
Cars added
277
347
225
333
213
Cars scrapped/sold
(46
)
(69
)
(142
)
(64
)
(100
)
Ending balance
27,701
27,470
27,192
27,109
26,840
Utilization
99.4
%
99.9
%
99.0
%
98.7
%
98.1
%
Average active railcars
27,489
27,158
26,850
26,562
26,310
Rail North America Industry Statistics
Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3)
80.3
%
79.8
%
79.9
%
76.3
%
75.2
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4)
0.1
%
(0.1
)%
2.6
%
6.6
%
7.9
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4)
3.1
%
4.9
%
9.4
%
5.6
%
5.6
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4)
(10.4
)%
(13.1
)%
(15.3
)%
(4.5
)%
(3.6
)%
Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5)
n/a (6)
47,461
46,208
42,993
37,779
_________
(1)
GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.
(2)
Excludes boxcar fleet.
(3)
As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(4)
As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
(5)
As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(6)
Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
