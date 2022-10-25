DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Looks Promising as 45+ Companies Working in the Domain, Assesses DelveInsight

The prevalence of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the increase in research & development. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Roche, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight - 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline esophageal squamous cell carcinoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma treatment. Leading esophageal squamous cell carcinoma companies such as Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals ( Australia ) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences., Leap Therapeutics, Inc. and others are evaluating novel esophageal squamous cell carcinoma drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating novel esophageal squamous cell carcinoma drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Serplulimab, CS1001, Camrelizumab, Durvalumab, Sym021, Spartalizumab, Sym022, Sym023, Regorafenib, S095033, INCB099318, RO7121661, XB002, LGK974, Abemaciclib, ladiratuzumab vedotin, ATRC-101, SGN-PDL1V, RO7247669, THOR-707, Letetresgene Autoleucel, TNO155, Anlotinib Hydrochloride, Larotinib, SCT-I10A, KF-0210, SCT200, Ramucirumab, Cabozantinib, JAB-3068, Onivyde, JAB-3312, SGN-B6A, RAPA-201,Ociperlimab, SI B001,Apatinib, AP 203, QEQ278, JAB-3312, DKN-01, and others.

and others. In August 2022 , BeiGene announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

, announced that the of the had accepted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). In July 2022 , Novartis announced results from the Phase-III Rationale 306 trial showing tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved the Overall Survival (OS) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC), regardless of PD-L1 status. Tislelizumab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a median OS of 17.2 months (CI, 15.8-20.1 months) versus 10.6 months (CI, 9.3-12.1 months) in patients receiving chemotherapy plus placebo and reduced the risk of death by 34 per cent (hazard ratio=0.66; CI, 0.54-0.80, p<0.0001). In collaboration with BeiGene, these data were presented during a late-breaking oral session at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer.

, announced results from the Rationale 306 trial showing significantly improved the Overall Survival (OS) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC), regardless of PD-L1 status. Tislelizumab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a median OS of 17.2 months (CI, 15.8-20.1 months) versus 10.6 months (CI, 9.3-12.1 months) in patients receiving chemotherapy plus placebo and reduced the risk of death by 34 per cent (hazard ratio=0.66; CI, 0.54-0.80, p<0.0001). In collaboration with BeiGene, these data were presented during a late-breaking oral session at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer. In June 2022 , Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

, and announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of had approved the supplemental (sNDA) for (sintilimab injection) in combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). In May 2022 , Bristol Myers Squibb , announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved both Opdivo (nivolumab) (injection for intravenous use) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy and Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) regardless of PD-L1 status. The approvals are based on the Phase III CheckMate -648 trial, which evaluated Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy (n=321) and Opdivo plus Yervoy (n=325) each compared to chemotherapy alone (n=324), and was the largest Phase III trial of immunotherapy in first-line ESCC.

, , announced that the U.S. had approved both (nivolumab) (injection for intravenous use) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy and Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) regardless of PD-L1 status. The approvals are based on the Phase III CheckMate -648 trial, which evaluated Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy (n=321) and Opdivo plus Yervoy (n=325) each compared to chemotherapy alone (n=324), and was the largest Phase III trial of immunotherapy in first-line ESCC. In May 2022 , Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co ., Ltd, announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for toripalimab in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable locally advanced/recurrent or distant metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). The sNDA was accepted by the NMPA in July 2021 . This is the fifth indication approved for toripalimab in China and will benefit Chinese patients with advanced ESCC.

, ., Ltd, announced that the had approved the for in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable locally advanced/recurrent or distant metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). The sNDA was accepted by the NMPA in . This is the fifth indication approved for toripalimab in and will benefit Chinese patients with advanced ESCC. In April 2022 , BeiGene, Ltd. announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had granted approval to BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab , as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who have disease progression or are intolerant to first-line standard chemotherapy.

, announced that the had granted approval to BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, , as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who have disease progression or are intolerant to first-line standard chemotherapy. In January 2022 , Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase I clinical trial for LYL132, an investigational T-cell receptor (TCR) therapy for patients with solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 (NY-ESO-1) that the company is developing in collaboration with GSK.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma treatment

The esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage esophageal squamous cell carcinoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline landscape.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma is the most common type of esophageal cancer worldwide. Clinical management of ESCC remains difficult, and the disease currently lacks approved targeted therapeutics. The average age of onset of ESCC is between the ages of 60 and 70 years, and it is more common in men. It is usually asymptomatic until the disease progresses, with the most common presenting esophageal squamous cell carcinoma symptoms being dysphagia (first with solids, then fluids) and weight loss.

Odynophagia, hoarseness of voice, coughing, or chest pain are less common presenting esophageal squamous cell carcinoma symptoms. Tumors are most commonly found in the middle and upper thirds of the esophagus. The precise cause is unknown. The primary risk factors are cigarette smoking and alcohol abuse.

Find out more about esophageal squamous cell carcinoma treatment

A snapshot of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Larotinib Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. Phase III Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists Oral Camrelizumab Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell

death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Serplulimab Shanghai Henlius Biotech Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell

death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Larotinib Sunshine Lake Pharma Phase III Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists Oral RO7121661 Roche Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte

stimulants Intravenous Onivyde Ipsen Phase II DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors Intravenous ATRC-101 Atreca, Inc. Phase I NA NA

Learn more about the emerging esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline therapies

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

The esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the esophageal squamous cell carcinoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Mitosis inhibitor.

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Mitosis inhibitor. Key Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies : Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals ( Australia ) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences.,Leap Therapeutics, Inc. and others

: Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals ( ) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences.,Leap Therapeutics, Inc. and others Key Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies: Serplulimab, CS1001, Camrelizumab, Durvalumab, Sym021, Spartalizumab, Sym022, Sym023, Regorafenib, S 095033, INCB099318, RO7121661, XB002, LGK974, Abemaciclib, ladiratuzumab vedotin, ATRC-101, SGN-PDL1V, RO7247669, THOR-707, Letetresgene Autoleucel, TNO155, Anlotinib Hydrochloride, Larotinib, SCT-I10A, KF-0210, SCT200, Ramucirumab, Cabozantinib, JAB-3068, Onivyde, JAB-3312, SGN-B6A, RAPA-201,Ociperlimab, SI B001,Apatinib, AP 203, QEQ278, JAB-3312, DKN-01 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma treatment

Table of Contents

1. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Larotinib: Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd. 8. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 RO7121661: Roche 9. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ATRC-101: Atreca, Inc. 10. Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the esophageal squamous cell carcinoma pipeline therapeutics

