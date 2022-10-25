Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Overseas Regulatory Announcement

For details, please visit:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929133/E_ORA__English____Repurchasing_of_A_Shares__Top_Ten_Shareholders__20221025.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929134/E_ORA__English____Repurchasing_of_A_Shares_Report_20221025.pdf