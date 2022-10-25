Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that its auditor, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP ("DMCL"), has resigned effective September 29, 2022.

DMCL has advised that its resignation is a business decision of such firm and has confirmed that there are no reportable events (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

The matter is currently under review by the Company's audit committee and discussions will commence with potential successor auditors to fill the vacancy imminently. In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has delivered a copy of a change of auditor notice (the "Notice") to DMCL and has received DMCL's written response confirming that it agrees with the statements set forth in the Notice. The Notice has been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR. As soon as a successor auditor has been appointed, TransCanna will file a further press release confirming such appointment and whether the successor auditor agrees with the statements in the Notice.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new multipurpose facility in Modesto, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. Visit the TransCanna website today at transcanna.com.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Corporate Communications:

info@transcanna.com

604-200-8853

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about production yields. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning management's guidance on yield, product quality, cost of production and sales and other statements which are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan" "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions indicate forward looking statements.

Although TransCanna believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date that the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other events contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although TransCanna believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as these expectations are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires, the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, competition from other retailers changes in exchange rate between the Canadian Dollar and other currencies, the impact of global supply chain delays and the retention of key staff.

This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. TransCanna undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.

