

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The on-going dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter seems to be finally coming to a close, and Twitter employees are not very happy about who their new boss will become. Elon Musk had earlier told investors about his plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter's employees, and Twitter employees have responded in a coordinated letter to Musk and Twitter's board.



Musk's takeover of Twitter is not going to come easy due to the company employees. Twitter employees mobilized by penning a joint letter addressed Musk and the company's board to express their discontent over the direction the platform and company could take under the new leadership. The letter was got and reviewed by Time magazine and published in full on Monday.



The letter reads, 'Elon Musk's plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter's ability to serve the public conversation. A threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users' and customers' trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation.'



The letter then went on to say that Twitter has helped independent journalism thrive, specifically in places like Ukraine as political intentions affect the goings-ons in volatile areas. The workers said that the proposed layoffs will threaten their livelihood, specifically access to company benefits like healthcare, and call Musk's previous comments on firings 'negligent layoff threats.'



'A threat to workers at Twitter is a threat to Twitter's future. These threats have an impact on us as workers and demonstrate a fundamental disconnect with the realities of operating Twitter,' the letter concludes.



