Mittwoch, 26.10.2022
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
WKN: 939208 ISIN: US2763171046 
Frankfurt
25.10.22
08:00 Uhr
21,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,94 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
25.10.2022 | 23:32
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NAUGATUCK, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 493361
Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/46776

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
August Vlak or Peter O'Hara
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722282/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2022-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
