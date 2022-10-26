

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Equity Residential (EQR) revised its earnings guidance for the full year 2022.



Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $2.02 to $2.04 per share, FFO per share of $3.49 to $3.51 and normalized FFO per share of $3.52 to $3.54.



Previously, the company epxected earnings of $1.98- $2.08 per share, FFO per share of $3.45 - $3.55, and normalized FFO per share of $3.48 to $3.58.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.46 per share for the year.



