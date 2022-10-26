

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $360.98 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $108.30 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $790.52 million from $730.06 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $360.98 Mln. vs. $108.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.29 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $790.52 Mln vs. $730.06 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de