Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM and No Change Statement

Pan African Resources PLC

(Pan African or the Company or the Group)

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number

3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of Pan African will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 24 November 2022 at 11:00 (all references to time in this notice is United Kingdom time (GMT+00.00), unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022, will be distributed to shareholders on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2022 are available at: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

No change statement

The audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 and the auditor's report thereon contain no modifications to the information contained in the provisional summarised audited results for the year ended 30 June 2022, which were published on SENS on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2022 The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGM Friday, 14 October Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record date Tuesday, 15 November The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African register are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (by close of business) Friday, 18 November Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 am Tuesday, 22 November AGM Thursday, 24 November Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or about Thursday, 24 November

Johannesburg

26 October 2022

