Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM and No Change Statement

Pan African Resources Plc - Notice of AGM and No Change Statement

PR Newswire

London, October 25

Pan African Resources PLC

(Pan African or the Company or the Group)

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number

3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

Notice of annual general meeting and no change statement

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) of Pan African will be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG on Thursday, 24 November 2022 at 11:00 (all references to time in this notice is United Kingdom time (GMT+00.00), unless otherwise stated).

Shareholders are advised that the notice of AGM, including the abridged audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022, will be distributed to shareholders on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Annual Report, audited annual financial statements and notice of AGM for the year ended 30 June 2022 are available at: https://www.panafricanresources.com/investors/financial-reports/

No change statement

The audited annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 and the auditor's report thereon contain no modifications to the information contained in the provisional summarised audited results for the year ended 30 June 2022, which were published on SENS on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

Salient dates relevant to the AGM

2022
The record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to receive the convening notice of the AGMFriday, 14 October
Last day to trade in the Company's shares in order to be recorded as a shareholder on the Company's South African register by the voting record dateTuesday, 15 November
The record date to determine which shareholders on the Company's South African register are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (by close of business)Friday, 18 November
Proxy instructions to be received by the Company's South African Transfer Secretaries or United Kingdom Registrars by no later than 11:00 amTuesday, 22 November
AGMThursday, 24 November
Results of AGM released on SENS/RNS on or aboutThursday, 24 November

Johannesburg

26 October 2022

Corporate information
CORPORATE OFFICE
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: +27 (0) 11 243 2900
Email info@paf.co.za

REGISTERED OFFICE
Second Floor, 107 Cheapside
London EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: +44 (0) 20 7796 8644

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Cobus Loots
Office: +27 (0) 11 243 2900

FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
Deon Louw
Office: +27 (0) 11 243 2900



HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS
Hethen Hira
Office: +27 (0) 11 243 2900
Email: HHira@paf.co.za

COMPANY SECRETARY
Phil Dexter / Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7796 8644

JSE SPONSOR
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: +27 (0) 11 011 9200

NOMINATED ADVISER AND JOINT BROKER
Ross Allister / David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

JOINT BROKER
Thomas Rider / Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG
Office: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

If you have any questions regarding your shareholding in the Company, please call the company's transfer secretaries - Computershare, on telephone number: +27 (0) 11 370 5000 or contact them by e-mail at: Web.Queries@Computershare.co.za

Please visit the following website to read the Computershare legal notice: http://www.computershare.com/disclaimer/emea-za

© 2022 PR Newswire
