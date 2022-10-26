Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

25 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 108,857 Weighted average purchase price paid : 319.1194 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 324 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 315.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,341,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,750,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 490 320.00 08:05:45 00061736934TRLO0 LSE 700 318.50 08:20:18 00061737420TRLO0 LSE 2047 318.50 08:20:18 00061737421TRLO0 LSE 1081 318.50 08:20:18 00061737422TRLO0 LSE 700 318.50 08:20:18 00061737423TRLO0 LSE 435 318.50 08:20:18 00061737424TRLO0 LSE 674 318.00 08:28:35 00061737713TRLO0 LSE 1400 318.00 08:28:35 00061737714TRLO0 LSE 132 318.00 08:28:35 00061737715TRLO0 LSE 199 317.00 08:43:25 00061738229TRLO0 LSE 1942 317.00 08:43:25 00061738230TRLO0 LSE 2130 318.00 09:52:02 00061740646TRLO0 LSE 232 318.00 09:52:02 00061740647TRLO0 LSE 1093 317.00 09:53:02 00061740684TRLO0 LSE 341 317.00 09:55:00 00061740791TRLO0 LSE 400 317.00 09:55:35 00061740822TRLO0 LSE 543 317.00 09:55:35 00061740823TRLO0 LSE 871 317.00 09:55:35 00061740824TRLO0 LSE 1356 317.00 09:55:35 00061740825TRLO0 LSE 2121 319.00 10:31:03 00061742008TRLO0 LSE 2056 319.00 10:31:03 00061742009TRLO0 LSE 30000 319.00 10:34:10 00061742205TRLO0 LSE 34 318.00 10:37:00 00061742320TRLO0 LSE 2197 318.00 10:37:00 00061742321TRLO0 LSE 2300 317.50 10:37:01 00061742322TRLO0 LSE 1472 317.00 10:37:02 00061742324TRLO0 LSE 837 317.00 10:37:02 00061742325TRLO0 LSE 1404 315.50 10:54:57 00061743002TRLO0 LSE 612 316.00 11:12:41 00061743797TRLO0 LSE 580 316.00 11:12:41 00061743798TRLO0 LSE 412 316.00 11:12:41 00061743799TRLO0 LSE 395 316.00 11:12:41 00061743800TRLO0 LSE 2158 317.00 11:39:59 00061744991TRLO0 LSE 236 317.00 11:39:59 00061744992TRLO0 LSE 41 317.00 11:39:59 00061744993TRLO0 LSE 1879 317.50 12:03:35 00061745963TRLO0 LSE 182 317.50 12:03:35 00061745964TRLO0 LSE 90 317.50 12:03:35 00061745965TRLO0 LSE 89 317.50 12:10:52 00061746354TRLO0 LSE 1561 319.00 13:04:13 00061748228TRLO0 LSE 382 319.00 13:04:13 00061748229TRLO0 LSE 25 319.00 13:04:13 00061748230TRLO0 LSE 316 318.50 13:06:13 00061748331TRLO0 LSE 1744 318.50 13:06:13 00061748332TRLO0 LSE 2407 317.50 13:42:11 00061749957TRLO0 LSE 1538 317.00 13:45:06 00061750077TRLO0 LSE 889 317.00 14:11:27 00061751354TRLO0 LSE 2000 319.00 14:17:14 00061751873TRLO0 LSE 270 319.00 14:17:14 00061751874TRLO0 LSE 2288 319.50 14:30:32 00061752925TRLO0 LSE 2024 319.00 14:30:33 00061752926TRLO0 LSE 591 319.00 14:30:33 00061752927TRLO0 LSE 1679 319.00 14:30:33 00061752928TRLO0 LSE 2011 319.00 14:39:35 00061754035TRLO0 LSE 594 319.00 14:39:35 00061754036TRLO0 LSE 1114 319.00 14:41:04 00061754196TRLO0 LSE 577 319.00 14:41:04 00061754197TRLO0 LSE 1278 321.00 14:58:17 00061756681TRLO0 LSE 661 321.00 14:58:17 00061756682TRLO0 LSE 175 321.00 14:58:17 00061756683TRLO0 LSE 878 321.00 14:58:17 00061756684TRLO0 LSE 717 321.00 14:58:17 00061756685TRLO0 LSE 526 321.00 14:58:17 00061756686TRLO0 LSE 305 321.50 15:05:16 00061757706TRLO0 LSE 536 321.50 15:05:16 00061757707TRLO0 LSE 1220 321.50 15:05:46 00061757791TRLO0 LSE 403 321.00 15:16:57 00061759141TRLO0 LSE 483 321.00 15:19:37 00061759351TRLO0 LSE 496 321.00 15:21:17 00061759522TRLO0 LSE 2297 323.50 15:31:50 00061761087TRLO0 LSE 2500 323.00 15:31:57 00061761103TRLO0 LSE 361 323.00 15:37:58 00061761700TRLO0 LSE 1988 322.50 15:38:37 00061761762TRLO0 LSE 25 322.50 15:38:37 00061761763TRLO0 LSE 551 322.50 16:00:17 00061763820TRLO0 LSE 680 323.00 16:01:57 00061763937TRLO0 LSE 1291 323.00 16:01:57 00061763938TRLO0 LSE 454 323.00 16:04:54 00061764282TRLO0 LSE 486 323.00 16:04:54 00061764283TRLO0 LSE 1323 323.00 16:04:54 00061764284TRLO0 LSE 1352 324.00 16:16:37 00061765850TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

