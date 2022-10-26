Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 25

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

25 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 25 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 108,857
Weighted average purchase price paid: 319.1194 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 324 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 315.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,341,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,750,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 25 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
490320.00 08:05:4500061736934TRLO0LSE
700318.50 08:20:1800061737420TRLO0LSE
2047318.50 08:20:1800061737421TRLO0LSE
1081318.50 08:20:1800061737422TRLO0LSE
700318.50 08:20:1800061737423TRLO0LSE
435318.50 08:20:1800061737424TRLO0LSE
674318.00 08:28:3500061737713TRLO0LSE
1400318.00 08:28:3500061737714TRLO0LSE
132318.00 08:28:3500061737715TRLO0LSE
199317.00 08:43:2500061738229TRLO0LSE
1942317.00 08:43:2500061738230TRLO0LSE
2130318.00 09:52:0200061740646TRLO0LSE
232318.00 09:52:0200061740647TRLO0LSE
1093317.00 09:53:0200061740684TRLO0LSE
341317.00 09:55:0000061740791TRLO0LSE
400317.00 09:55:3500061740822TRLO0LSE
543317.00 09:55:3500061740823TRLO0LSE
871317.00 09:55:3500061740824TRLO0LSE
1356317.00 09:55:3500061740825TRLO0LSE
2121319.00 10:31:0300061742008TRLO0LSE
2056319.00 10:31:0300061742009TRLO0LSE
30000319.00 10:34:1000061742205TRLO0LSE
34318.00 10:37:0000061742320TRLO0LSE
2197318.00 10:37:0000061742321TRLO0LSE
2300317.50 10:37:0100061742322TRLO0LSE
1472317.00 10:37:0200061742324TRLO0LSE
837317.00 10:37:0200061742325TRLO0LSE
1404315.50 10:54:5700061743002TRLO0LSE
612316.00 11:12:4100061743797TRLO0LSE
580316.00 11:12:4100061743798TRLO0LSE
412316.00 11:12:4100061743799TRLO0LSE
395316.00 11:12:4100061743800TRLO0LSE
2158317.00 11:39:5900061744991TRLO0LSE
236317.00 11:39:5900061744992TRLO0LSE
41317.00 11:39:5900061744993TRLO0LSE
1879317.50 12:03:3500061745963TRLO0LSE
182317.50 12:03:3500061745964TRLO0LSE
90317.50 12:03:3500061745965TRLO0LSE
89317.50 12:10:5200061746354TRLO0LSE
1561319.00 13:04:1300061748228TRLO0LSE
382319.00 13:04:1300061748229TRLO0LSE
25319.00 13:04:1300061748230TRLO0LSE
316318.50 13:06:1300061748331TRLO0LSE
1744318.50 13:06:1300061748332TRLO0LSE
2407317.50 13:42:1100061749957TRLO0LSE
1538317.00 13:45:0600061750077TRLO0LSE
889317.00 14:11:2700061751354TRLO0LSE
2000319.00 14:17:1400061751873TRLO0LSE
270319.00 14:17:1400061751874TRLO0LSE
2288319.50 14:30:3200061752925TRLO0LSE
2024319.00 14:30:3300061752926TRLO0LSE
591319.00 14:30:3300061752927TRLO0LSE
1679319.00 14:30:3300061752928TRLO0LSE
2011319.00 14:39:3500061754035TRLO0LSE
594319.00 14:39:3500061754036TRLO0LSE
1114319.00 14:41:0400061754196TRLO0LSE
577319.00 14:41:0400061754197TRLO0LSE
1278321.00 14:58:1700061756681TRLO0LSE
661321.00 14:58:1700061756682TRLO0LSE
175321.00 14:58:1700061756683TRLO0LSE
878321.00 14:58:1700061756684TRLO0LSE
717321.00 14:58:1700061756685TRLO0LSE
526321.00 14:58:1700061756686TRLO0LSE
305321.50 15:05:1600061757706TRLO0LSE
536321.50 15:05:1600061757707TRLO0LSE
1220321.50 15:05:4600061757791TRLO0LSE
403321.00 15:16:5700061759141TRLO0LSE
483321.00 15:19:3700061759351TRLO0LSE
496321.00 15:21:1700061759522TRLO0LSE
2297323.50 15:31:5000061761087TRLO0LSE
2500323.00 15:31:5700061761103TRLO0LSE
361323.00 15:37:5800061761700TRLO0LSE
1988322.50 15:38:3700061761762TRLO0LSE
25322.50 15:38:3700061761763TRLO0LSE
551322.50 16:00:1700061763820TRLO0LSE
680323.00 16:01:5700061763937TRLO0LSE
1291323.00 16:01:5700061763938TRLO0LSE
454323.00 16:04:5400061764282TRLO0LSE
486323.00 16:04:5400061764283TRLO0LSE
1323323.00 16:04:5400061764284TRLO0LSE
1352324.00 16:16:3700061765850TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
