The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.10.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.10.2022Aktien1 AU0000186207 5E Advanced Materials Inc. CDIS2 AT0000A2XL92 Cleen Energy AG JGE3 CA65345J1057 Nexus Gold Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2550868801 Südzucker International Finance B.V.2 AT0000A30PP8 Erste Group Bank AG3 CH1224575899 Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft4 XS2009857884 REDSUN Properties Group Ltd.5 US260543DG52 The Dow Chemical Co.6 US91282CFU09 United States of America7 US91282CFQ96 United States of America8 PTCGDDOM0036 Caixa Geral de Depósitos S.A.9 DE000HLB42R1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale10 US91282CFT36 United States of America11 XS2550881143 Verizon Communications Inc.12 XS2550898204 Verizon Communications Inc.13 IE000Z9UVQ99 L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF14 IE000HLUHPT1 L&G Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF15 IE0006QCIHM0 Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF16 IE0001J5A2T9 VanEck Circular Economy UCITS ETF