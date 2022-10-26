The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.10.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.10.2022
Aktien
1 AU0000186207 5E Advanced Materials Inc. CDIS
2 AT0000A2XL92 Cleen Energy AG JGE
3 CA65345J1057 Nexus Gold Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2550868801 Südzucker International Finance B.V.
2 AT0000A30PP8 Erste Group Bank AG
3 CH1224575899 Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft
4 XS2009857884 REDSUN Properties Group Ltd.
5 US260543DG52 The Dow Chemical Co.
6 US91282CFU09 United States of America
7 US91282CFQ96 United States of America
8 PTCGDDOM0036 Caixa Geral de Depósitos S.A.
9 DE000HLB42R1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
10 US91282CFT36 United States of America
11 XS2550881143 Verizon Communications Inc.
12 XS2550898204 Verizon Communications Inc.
13 IE000Z9UVQ99 L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF
14 IE000HLUHPT1 L&G Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF
15 IE0006QCIHM0 Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Paris-Aligned Multifactor UCITS ETF
16 IE0001J5A2T9 VanEck Circular Economy UCITS ETF
