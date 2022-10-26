

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its third quarter attributable gold production was 159,205 ounce, down 7.7% from the previous year, mainly due to a lower recovery rate as higher volumes of sulphide ore are processed and lower ore grade at Herradura, and a decrease in volume of ore processed and lower ore grade at Noche Buena and Ciénega. These factors were partly mitigated by the higher ore grade at Saucito.



Quarterly attributable silver production was 13.6 million ounce (including Silverstream), up 7.4% from the previous year due to the higher contribution from Juanicipio, higher ore processed and ore grade at Fresnillo and higher ore grade at Saucito. This was partly offset by the expected lower ore grade and decreased volume of ore processed at San Julián Disseminated Ore Body.



The company said it remains on track to meet 2022 full year guidance of 50.5 million ounce to 56.5 million ounce of attributable silver (including Silverstream) and 600 thousand ounce to 650 thousand ounce of attributable gold production.



