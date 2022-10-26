Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Jyske Bank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 October 2022. ISIN DK0010307958 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jyske Bank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 69,000,000 shares (DKK 690,000,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,727,905 shares (DKK 47,279,050) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 64,272,095 shares (DKK 642,720,950) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: JYSK ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1587 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66