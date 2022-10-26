Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.10.2022 | 09:17
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J. Molner AS introduces in a webinar the company's initial public offering

Pharmaceutical company J. Molner AS invites to a webinar where it presents the
initial public offering of J. Molner AS shares in Estonia and Latvia. The
webinar will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Estonian
time) and will be held in English. 

Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Member of the Management Board of J. Molner AS, will
present the initial public offering of shares, the company's history, and
operations. 



Participants can ask questions during the webinar or in advance in Estonian or
English by e-mail to jason@jmolner.com. 

The link to the webinar is: Click here to join the meeting.

The webinar will be recorded and published on the website of J. Molner AS at
https://www.jmolner.com/et/investor. 



The offering of J. Molner AS shares began on October 24, 2022 and will end on
November 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Estonian time). 



Jason Grenfell-Gardner

Member of the Management Board

J. Molner AS

jason@jmolner.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.