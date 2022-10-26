J. Molner AS introduces in a webinar the company's initial public offering

Pharmaceutical company J. Molner AS invites to a webinar where it presents the initial public offering of J. Molner AS shares in Estonia and Latvia. The webinar will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (Estonian time) and will be held in English. Jason Grenfell-Gardner, Member of the Management Board of J. Molner AS, will present the initial public offering of shares, the company's history, and operations. Participants can ask questions during the webinar or in advance in Estonian or English by e-mail to jason@jmolner.com. The link to the webinar is: Click here to join the meeting. The webinar will be recorded and published on the website of J. Molner AS at https://www.jmolner.com/et/investor. The offering of J. Molner AS shares began on October 24, 2022 and will end on November 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Estonian time). Jason Grenfell-Gardner Member of the Management Board J. Molner AS jason@jmolner.com