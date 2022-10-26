The IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified panels are all updated versions of existing products. The manufacturer raised the ouput of each by 5 W.Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has launched three more versions of its half-cut solar panels. Called NU-JC415, NB-JD545, and NU-JD545, the new products are all evolutions of previous products whose power output has been raised by 5 W. The NB-JD545 is the updated version of the NB-JD540 panel, a bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output. This product is intended for applications ...

