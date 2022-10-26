DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Oct-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE
DEALING DATE: 25/10/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.0584
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1884894
CODE: PR1Z
ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 196843 EQS News ID: 1472163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
