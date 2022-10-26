DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Oct-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 25/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3236.4106

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10489684

CODE: PR1J

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 196845 EQS News ID: 1472167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)